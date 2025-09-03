Aberdeen asylum hotels row: Tory leader wants tougher stance as protests escalate

Tough policy should be used to halt “economic migrants” fleeing to Aberdeen amid an upsurge of asylum protests, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch claimed during a visit to the city.

The Conservative chief accused Labour of failing to “smash the gangs” out of the UK – “with small boat crossings now on the up”.

She claimed communities are feeling the impact of migration and defended residents “for their right to protest”.

This is despite the Conservative party playing a key role in housing thousands of migrants in hotels across the country while at the helm of Westminster.

“It’s not a change of heart, it’s a change of situation,” Ms Badenoch said in an interview with the P&J.

It comes as dozens of anti-migrant rallies are being staged outside hotels housing asylum seekers across the country – including in Aberdeen and Westhill in recent weeks.

Heated debates around immigration include Reform leader Nigel Farage’s controversial proposals to deport 600,000 illegal immigrants in five years if his party wins the next general election, still years away.

Last month, Ms Badenoch said she wouldn’t hesitate to deport women and children if they had come into the country illegally.

And she suggested asylum seekers should be housed in detention centres – which could be built like the Nightingale pop-up hospitals during Covid – instead of local hotels.

Ms Badenoch, in Aberdeen on Monday, was asked to explain her apparent shift in tone and why she thinks there is a need for more drastic measures.

“The boat crossings are up, the number of asylum claims is up, Labour don’t have a plan, their one-in-one-out scheme has not sent anybody away yet,” she said.

“They said they were going to smash the gangs, and nothing has happened.”

What does Badenoch think of her party’s previous immigration plans?

However, the Tory leader admitted there have been pitfalls in her party’s immigration plans, adding “that was not under her leadership”.

She said: “We tried to bring the numbers down. We put it [the Rwanda scheme] to the electorates, it did not help us win the election.

“People wanted change. We have to show that we have tough policies, and also acknowledge where we got things wrong, which is one of the things that I’ve done.”

‘People are aggravated by asylum seekers’ impact on community’

The focus on hotels follows a legal move by Epping Forest Council, Essex, to block the use of accommodation at the local Bell Hotel – which is in Ms Badenoch’s constituency.

Aberdeen residents last month held an anti-migrant demonstration outside the former Patio hotel, which is currently used to house asylum seekers.

Around 200 anti-immigration protestors had rallied outside the Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill the week before.

Some were heard chanting “send them home”, while others were holding signs with slogans such as “Stop the Boats”, “Locals Before Illegals”, “Legal Migrants Welcome”.

Counter protests have been at each rally.

Aberdeen Labour councillor Gordon Graham called anti-migrant protesters “bampots” when police lifted the lid on the “significant” resource required to keep the peace.

Ms Badenoch did not say if she thinks the drastic proposals to cut down on illegal migrants have played a part in the upsurge of protests.

Ms Badenoch added: “What’s creating the aggravation is the impact on local communities.

“These hotels were not built to house so many people, many of whom are not really asylum seekers. We see that they are economic migrants.

“When people are feeling that they can’t get a house, they can’t get benefits, but the state is having to spend on people who are not from here, local residents have a legitimate right to protest.

“What we don’t want to see is agitators turning up from elsewhere trying to whip people up. That’s something that we want the police to crack down on.”

‘Sordid’

Aberdeen South SNP MP Stephen Flynn said Ms Badenoch’s comments were cheap and nasty.

“People can’t get a house and can’t get access to benefits because the Tories completely ripped the heart out of the public investment and broke Britain – so for her to now try and channel that public anger onto people stuck in hotels for years on end, because of the failed policies of her former Government, is a cheap, nasty and a sordid attempt to treat the public as idiots,” he said.

