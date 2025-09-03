Gemma from Aberdeen, 22, joined Childline to follow mum’s footsteps

Gemma Cutler, from Aberdeen, has been volunteering with the life-changing service Childline for more than two years — and it’s all thanks to her mum.

The 22-year-old Gemma, a recent Aberdeen University graduate, is currently an education support worker at Linn Moor residential school just outside Peterculter.

Through her volunteer role as counsellor with Childline, she has spoken to countless youngsters in need, and been the friendly voice at the other end of the line at dark times.

But she wouldn’t have signed up to make a difference with the 24/7 free service, which is operated by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), if it hadn’t been for her mother Moira.

It was only after hearing her mum talking about her own experiences as a Childline volunteer, and seeing advertisements online from the service looking for help, that she jumped at the opportunity to join.

What does Gemma do with Childline?

Through the charity, Gemma provides a direct support to young people, as well as resources for parents.

The young woman says she feels her work is having a real impact, and is helping to create change for young people both within her own local commmunity, and across the country.

She said: “I’ve spoken to many young people through Childline and I know how important it is for them to have a safe space to talk about their feelings and be listened to without judgement.

“It’s a privilege to be part of something that makes such a difference. Every donation helps Childline continue to offer that lifeline to children who may have nowhere else to turn.”

Gemma graduated university wth a degree in psychology with counselling skills, as well as a degree in in autism and learning, which gave her skills she uses at Linn Moor.

But Gemma isn’t content to just volunteer with Childline on top of her busy job.

Gemma going the extra mile, and then some, for Childline in China

As part of her dedication to the charity and the positive impact it makes, she’s also participating in a huge challenge on the other side of the world to fundraise for Childline.

Gemma, along with 18 others are preparing to trek along part of the Great Wall of China in early September to raise funds for the cause.

The gruelling adventure will take five days, with the group aiming to conquer 10km each day.

It will start just outside of Beijing, and follow the winding paths of Great Wall, including the famous “heavenly ladder” with infamously steep inclines.

But despite the daunting challenge, Gemma is optimistic about it – and even though she’s not set off yet, she’s already raised more than £3,000 on her JustGiving page.

Funds raised by Gemma and the rest of the 18 others taking part will go towards supporting the NSPCC’s services, including Childline’s free counselling for children, the adult helpline for reporting concerns about a child and providing parenting advice, and educational programmes designed to prevent abuse and neglect.

Gemma added: “I would just like to thank everyone who has donated.

“It’s amazing that so many young people have dug deep for such an amazing cause, and it will encourage me to keep going, even during the toughest moments.”

Where to get help

Young people looking for support can contact Childline on 0800 1111, or visit www.childline.org.uk, where you can also chat to the service online.

The service is freely 24/7 available for young people until their 19th birthday.

Adults with concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk

Anyone over 16 can volunteer for Childline. To find out more, visit this link.

You may also like to read: Childline Aberdeen volunteer of 9 years reveals what makes today’s youngsters anxious