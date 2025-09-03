Turriff Academy slammed by inspectors as ‘staff don’t treat pupils with respect’

The acting head teacher of Turriff Academy has vowed to turn things around after a scathing inspection report.

Inspectors from Education Scotland visited the facility on Victoria Terrace back in March.

The school’s leadership was branded “weak”, while the academy was also given the rock bottom rating for “ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion”.

However its learning, teaching and assessment, as well as raising attainment and achievement was found to be “satisfactory”.

What did inspectors say was ‘weak’ about Turriff Academy?

Inspectors found Turriff Academy’s pupils to be “welcoming, confident and proud of their achievements”.

But, the report noted that a “significant” number of students found their fellow pupils and staff didn’t treat them “fairly or with respect”.

It added: “Staff need to develop further a culture of respect across the school.”

Teachers were also told to “use the language of wellbeing more consistently to support young people to self-assess their wellbeing”.

The report said this meant that pupils sometimes “struggled to articulate a clear understanding of their wellbeing”.

Inspectors added: “They are unable to describe their areas of strength.”

Meanwhile, a “minority” are said to suffer from bullying, but staff have a “variable” approach to how they address these issues.

‘Pupils need more chance to learn about sexual orientation’

The report also states that there are “limited opportunities” for young people to “explore issues of diversity, equality and discrimination”.

It adds: “Staff need to provide valuable opportunities for young people to explore issues relating to equalities, protected characteristics, ethnicity, sexual orientation and stereotypes.”

However, inspectors praised staff for working together to improve the learning experience for young people across the school.

They believed that guidance and ASL staff in particular “know their young people well” and showed them “care and compassion”.

Leadership and attainment needs to get better at Turriff

Inspectors found there was a “significant need” to improve leadership at the academy.

In particular, staff were told they needed to raise pupil attainment across S1-3 and specific areas of the senior years.

The school’s “quality and delivery” of the PSE (personal and social education) curriculum also needed “immediate action to impact positively on young people’s wellbeing”.

Inspectors reckoned the school needed more support and time to make the necessary improvements.

Education Scotland will work with Aberdeenshire Council to discuss how the facility can improve.

They will visit the academy for a future inspection within the next year.

Turriff Academy head teacher reveals changes made already

The report recently went before the Formartine area committee for discussion.

Acting head teacher Emma Jane Whitehead attended to give councillors an update on progress.

She said: “We have, in a short time, undertaken a lot of change.

“The atmosphere in the school is very positive and our staff are ready for change.

“This feedback was welcomed and has provided a real mandate for change, certainly in regards to leadership.”

Ms Whitehead said staff are “continuously reflecting” on what they do and noted that some progress has been made already.

The school is working with staff from Ellon and Meldrum academies with a focus on leadership.

The acting head teacher also revealed that there has been an increased attainment in regards to S4 and S5 pupils at higher level.

What did councillors have to say about the inspection report?

Turriff councillor Alastair Forsyth revealed he attended a recent meeting at the school that was focused on improvements.

“It gave us a full-on flavour of the direction of travel for Turriff Academy and I think it’s onwards and upwards,” he said.

“I have every confidence the school will get the improvement that it seeks and will continue to be a force of educational knowledge and excellence.”

Colleague Anne Stirling also noted that the school and community had “absolutely taken on board” the outcome of the inspection report.

She added: “It’s not always easy to accept some of the comments that have been made.

“However, the ability to turn that round and make what could be seen as a negative into some very obvious positives is clear.

“It’s been challenging, but that challenge has been taken head-on and Emma Jane is very enthusiastic and keen to move forward.”

Read more: