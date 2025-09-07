Gallery: Best photos of the Mela One World Day 2025

Hundreds turned out as Mela One World Day took place in Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen on Sunday 7 September.

The celebration of multiculturalism offered something for everyone from world music and dance performances to children’s activities and a wide variety of international food stalls.

The event served as a platform to showcase talent from across Scotland, and the wider UK. With a diverse mix of professional artists and community performers, each stage featured an entertaining program that reflected the festival’s inclusive spirit.

Press and Journal Photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the highlights below:

