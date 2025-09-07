Gallery: Best photos of the Mela One World Day 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Best photos of the Mela One World Day 2025

The festival celebrated cultural diversity from across the North East of Scotland and beyond.

Aberdeen Mela One World Day 2025. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Mela One World Day 2025. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie & kennyelrick

Hundreds turned out as Mela One World Day took place in Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen on Sunday 7 September.

The celebration of multiculturalism offered something for everyone from world music and dance performances to children’s activities and a wide variety of international food stalls.

The event served as a platform to showcase talent from across Scotland, and the wider UK. With a diverse mix of professional artists and community performers, each stage featured an entertaining program that reflected the festival’s inclusive spirit.

Press and Journal Photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the highlights below:

Aberdeen Mela 2025
Aberdeen Mela 2025 at Union Terrace Gardens.
Aberdeen Fusion Dance Group.
Barney and Brooke Robertson, 7.
Red Phoenix Dance group.
Aberdeen Fusion Dance Group.
Mahveen & Adyan’s family.
The Uche Agukwe family.
Aberdeen Fusion Dance Group on stage.
The Mubarak Ali family.
Aberdeen Fusion Dance Group perform for the crowds.
Aberdeen Fusion Dance Group performance.
Aberdeen Mela One World Day 2025.
Stacey Poppe, Thea, 2, Ava 6, Kerry Gove.
Shailini Vinod and Masum Khan on stage.
Aberdeen Mela 2025 at Union Terrace Gardens.
Piali Sharma performing on stage.
Aberdeen Mela 2025 at Union Terrace Gardens.
Ivory Thomas, 4.
Aberdeen Mela 2025 at Union Terrace Gardens.
Guarana Street Drummers.
Aberdeen Mela 2025 at Union Terrace Gardens.

Conversation