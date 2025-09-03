Images reveal glimpse of new look Union Street as closed stretch reopens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Images reveal glimpse of new look Union Street as closed stretch reopens

Following months of delays a stretch of the Granite Mile has been complete.

People look out onto the section that has reopened on the Granite Mile. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

A stretch of Aberdeen’s Union Street has finally reopened for the first time this year, following months of roadworks delays.

In a major milestone moment, a narrow strip of the road between Correction Wynd and St Nicholas Street has reopened to vehicles for the first time since April last year.

Union Street roadworks update as vehicles travel down newly opened section
Permitted vehicles are now able to drive down the stretch of the road between Correction Wynd and St Nicholas Street. Image: Scott Baxter /DC Thomson
Union Street roadworks update
People look out onto the newly opened section of the Granite Mile. Image: Scott Baxter /DC Thomson

Project bosses hailed this as a “landmark moment” for the £17 million pound works on the Granite Mile.

The full transformation is expected to be completed by 2026, with pavements being widened and bike lanes added along the central section.

Images show taxis and cyclists as Union Street roadworks progress

The newly opened stretch of Union Street can be used by permitted vehicles including taxis, delivery vehicles and cyclists.

Project bosses said it would be open on Tuesday, however it still remained out of bounds for most of that day.

By Wednesday morning, however, taxis were once again heading down the stretch.

Some curious passersby, brollies held aloft against the grim conditions, were also seen strolling along the freshly-laid granite setts.

Union Street roadworks update as vehicles travel down newly opened section
Vehicles could be seen driving down the stretch on Union Street that is open in the direction heading towards Castlegate. Image: Scott Baxter /DC Thomson
Work is still ongoing for the revamp of the Granite Mile. Image: Scott Baxter /DC Thomson
Union Street roadworks update as vehicles travel down newly opened section
The full Union Street project is expected to be completed by 2026. Image: Scott Baxter /DC Thomson
Cyclists could also be seen going down the stretch of the Granite Mile. Image: Scott Baxter /DC Thomson
The new road surface is made from local granite sourced from the Avochie quarry near Huntly and manufactured into traditional setts by Elgin family business Tennants. Image: Scott Baxter /DC Thomson
Project bosses say this will allow work to begin on the north side of the street. Image: Scott Baxter /DC Thomson

This comes after it emerged that reopening the revamped road had been pushed back until next spring.

The council blamed “worker productivity”, but engineers fired back by outlining the mess they encountered once they dug below the surface of the street.

