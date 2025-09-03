Images reveal glimpse of new look Union Street as closed stretch reopens

A stretch of Aberdeen’s Union Street has finally reopened for the first time this year, following months of roadworks delays.

In a major milestone moment, a narrow strip of the road between Correction Wynd and St Nicholas Street has reopened to vehicles for the first time since April last year.

Project bosses hailed this as a “landmark moment” for the £17 million pound works on the Granite Mile.

The full transformation is expected to be completed by 2026, with pavements being widened and bike lanes added along the central section.

Images show taxis and cyclists as Union Street roadworks progress

The newly opened stretch of Union Street can be used by permitted vehicles including taxis, delivery vehicles and cyclists.

Project bosses said it would be open on Tuesday, however it still remained out of bounds for most of that day.

By Wednesday morning, however, taxis were once again heading down the stretch.

Some curious passersby, brollies held aloft against the grim conditions, were also seen strolling along the freshly-laid granite setts.

This comes after it emerged that reopening the revamped road had been pushed back until next spring.

The council blamed “worker productivity”, but engineers fired back by outlining the mess they encountered once they dug below the surface of the street.

What do you think of the newly reopened stretch of Union Street? Let us know in our comments section below

Read more: