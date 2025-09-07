Top cop: ‘DNA will unmask Aberdeen taxi driver’s Cheese Wire Killer but tip-offs could still help to crack the case’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Top cop: ‘DNA will unmask Aberdeen taxi driver’s Cheese Wire Killer but tip-offs could still help to crack the case’

Former Detective Superintendent David Swindle, who took down the infamous serial killer Peter Tobin, said science and information from the public were equally important.

TV detective David Swindle, right, has spoken about the murder of George Murdoch, left. Images: Family handout/Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson
TV detective David Swindle, right, has spoken about the murder of George Murdoch, left. Images: Family handout/Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

The murder of an Aberdeen taxi driver who was garrotted with a cheese wire almost 42 years ago will be solved using DNA, but a tip-off could provide the final missing piece of the puzzle – a famous detective has said.

David Swindle, a former Strathclyde police detective superintendent who caught the serial killer Peter Tobin, believes unmasking George Murdoch’s deadly attacker is only a matter of time.

Mr Murdoch’s deadly ordeal unfolded on Pitfodels Station Road, Cults, where the cabbie’s last-ever passenger viciously attacked the 58-year-old driver from behind on the evening of September 29 1983.

George Murdoch was killed 42 years ago, but there’s still hope his murder will be solved.

No one has ever been arrested after he was later manually strangled on the pavement opposite his abandoned sky-blue Ford Cortina near where the police recovered the chilling weapon.

“I have a lot of faith in Police Scotland,” the ex-Det Supt said. “I think that [the case] will be solved.

“It’s unbelievable what they do. I call it the science of hindsight, applying new technology and different changes.”

The high-profile crime fighter made the comments during an interview with The Press and Journal to promote his show called Murder: A Search for the Truth, coming to the Lemon Tree on Sunday 14 September.

‘There’s always a possibility someone out there has information’

After a 34-year-long career in policing, Mr Swindle retired from service.

However, he became a crime consultant, running his own private firm that offers families investigations and reviews of probes into incidents abroad.

He also tours the UK, presenting shows about his fascinating career as a detective, including his highest-profile achievements.

People’s consciences will play up. They might have information. Allegiances change – David Swindle

Speaking ahead of the show on Sunday September 14, Mr Swindle commented on George Murdoch’s unsolved case.

George Murdoch’s taxi at the site he was murdered. Image: DC Thomson

He said the passage of time “should not be detrimental” to solving crime.

“People’s consciences will play up,” he told this newspaper. “They might have information. Allegiances change. In other words, people fall out.

“That is a big thing that has happened in quite a few cold cases.

He explained: “Someone has come forward from all those years ago wanting to give information. There will probably be someone out there who has information about George’s death.

“DNA is the evidence, but there’s always a possibility that someone out there has information.”

Appeals just as important as other avenues for George Murdoch case

Mr Swindle said modern-day forensic science plays a significant role in closing cases, often years or decades after crimes were committed.

A genetic profile of the unknown assailant, recovered from the crime scene, has been used to identify nearly 1,000 people with similar DNA on the national database.

Forensic scientist Sarah Walker works on Mr Murdoch’s jacket. Image: Lion TV/Channel 5

Detectives are around a quarter of the way through eliminating people from that list using voluntary swabs of their cheeks.

They believe they may find someone who is related to the killer.

However, he told us that tip-offs from members of the public could be just as important as developing DNA evidence.

In 2022, police appealed for a man seen in 2015 at Wilson’s Sports Bar in Aberdeen wearing an Iron Maiden T-shirt to come forward with information they believe he held.

Photos of a replica of the Iron Maiden T-shirt front and back have been released by Police Scotland

But three years on, and it appears that nothing has came of this lead so far.

And David says these public appeals are crucial to investigations like this, saying: “The Iron Maiden t-shirt one was a big one. They put out a lot of appeals for that.

“That person hasn’t came forward. There might be various reasons for that. The person might not be around anymore, you just don’t know.

“But it’s so easy for people just to say, that is why that person’s not coming forward.

Issuing an impassioned plea, he continued: “If you’ve got information about it, you should be coming forward and helping the police with it, and helping the family.

“It’s important, the family deserves the best amount of support.”

Who is David Swindle?

David Swindle is one of the UK’s most experienced murder detectives, with a career on the force spanning from the 70s all the way through to 2011.

Murder: A Search for the Truth is coming to Aberdeen. Image: P&J Live

He’s been the lead detective on some of Scotland’s most high-profile cases, such as catching Peter Tobin or investigating the Glasgow Airport terrorist attack.

He now works as a private consultant assisting with Brits killed abroad, and tours the country recounting stories from his years investigating horrific crimes.

Anyone who has not come forward previously who believes they can assist the investigation should telephone 101 or e-mail: SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.police.uk or private message the George Murdoch Murder Facebook page.

Read more:

Conversation