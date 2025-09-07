Top cop: ‘DNA will unmask Aberdeen taxi driver’s Cheese Wire Killer but tip-offs could still help to crack the case’

The murder of an Aberdeen taxi driver who was garrotted with a cheese wire almost 42 years ago will be solved using DNA, but a tip-off could provide the final missing piece of the puzzle – a famous detective has said.

David Swindle, a former Strathclyde police detective superintendent who caught the serial killer Peter Tobin, believes unmasking George Murdoch’s deadly attacker is only a matter of time.

Mr Murdoch’s deadly ordeal unfolded on Pitfodels Station Road, Cults, where the cabbie’s last-ever passenger viciously attacked the 58-year-old driver from behind on the evening of September 29 1983.

No one has ever been arrested after he was later manually strangled on the pavement opposite his abandoned sky-blue Ford Cortina near where the police recovered the chilling weapon.

“I have a lot of faith in Police Scotland,” the ex-Det Supt said. “I think that [the case] will be solved.

“It’s unbelievable what they do. I call it the science of hindsight, applying new technology and different changes.”

The high-profile crime fighter made the comments during an interview with The Press and Journal to promote his show called Murder: A Search for the Truth, coming to the Lemon Tree on Sunday 14 September.

‘There’s always a possibility someone out there has information’

After a 34-year-long career in policing, Mr Swindle retired from service.

However, he became a crime consultant, running his own private firm that offers families investigations and reviews of probes into incidents abroad.

He also tours the UK, presenting shows about his fascinating career as a detective, including his highest-profile achievements.

People’s consciences will play up. They might have information. Allegiances change – David Swindle

Speaking ahead of the show on Sunday September 14, Mr Swindle commented on George Murdoch’s unsolved case.

He said the passage of time “should not be detrimental” to solving crime.

“People’s consciences will play up,” he told this newspaper. “They might have information. Allegiances change. In other words, people fall out.

“That is a big thing that has happened in quite a few cold cases.

He explained: “Someone has come forward from all those years ago wanting to give information. There will probably be someone out there who has information about George’s death.

“DNA is the evidence, but there’s always a possibility that someone out there has information.”

Appeals just as important as other avenues for George Murdoch case

Mr Swindle said modern-day forensic science plays a significant role in closing cases, often years or decades after crimes were committed.

A genetic profile of the unknown assailant, recovered from the crime scene, has been used to identify nearly 1,000 people with similar DNA on the national database.

Detectives are around a quarter of the way through eliminating people from that list using voluntary swabs of their cheeks.

They believe they may find someone who is related to the killer.

However, he told us that tip-offs from members of the public could be just as important as developing DNA evidence.

In 2022, police appealed for a man seen in 2015 at Wilson’s Sports Bar in Aberdeen wearing an Iron Maiden T-shirt to come forward with information they believe he held.

But three years on, and it appears that nothing has came of this lead so far.

And David says these public appeals are crucial to investigations like this, saying: “The Iron Maiden t-shirt one was a big one. They put out a lot of appeals for that.

“That person hasn’t came forward. There might be various reasons for that. The person might not be around anymore, you just don’t know.

“But it’s so easy for people just to say, that is why that person’s not coming forward.

Issuing an impassioned plea, he continued: “If you’ve got information about it, you should be coming forward and helping the police with it, and helping the family.

“It’s important, the family deserves the best amount of support.”

Who is David Swindle?

David Swindle is one of the UK’s most experienced murder detectives, with a career on the force spanning from the 70s all the way through to 2011.

He’s been the lead detective on some of Scotland’s most high-profile cases, such as catching Peter Tobin or investigating the Glasgow Airport terrorist attack.

He now works as a private consultant assisting with Brits killed abroad, and tours the country recounting stories from his years investigating horrific crimes.

Anyone who has not come forward previously who believes they can assist the investigation should telephone 101 or e-mail: SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.police.uk or private message the George Murdoch Murder Facebook page.

Read more: