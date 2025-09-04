Street Style: Offshore Europe brings out the boldest and brightest of the corporate world

Some may think that the worlds of corporate and fashion don’t mix very well.

However, at Offshore Europe 2025 several attendees were willing to stand out from the crowd with bold brands and sleek silhouettes.

The Press and Journal chatted to five people who caught our eye about what they were wearing to be fashionable yet sensible during their time at Offshore Europe at P&J Live.

Pauline Redpath, 55, from Oceaneering

What are you wearing?

Tunic top, trousers and sensible shoes. I do like bright colours especially in the weather like today.

Where do you like to shop?

Mainly online sites like Wallis, Debenhams, Shein.

What brand are you wearing today?

I am wearing Coast, it’s a brand that makes me feel powerful and I feel like I stand out.

Yasmin Shaikh, 30, from SPE

What are you wearing?

A flowy burgundy dress. I always wear dresses because they’re practical. It’s one piece of clothing so you can’t go wrong, and it’s elegant and timeless.

Where do you tend to shop?

Wallis and I tend to shop a lot online.

Who is your style inspiration?

Kate Middleton.

What makes a good outfit for events like this?

Corporate is key but I always remember to be smart and sensible because you are on your feet all day.

Kathryn Cameron, 40, from Scottish Enterprise

What are you wearing?

A bright patterned rainbow dress with trainers.

Why did you choose this outfit?

I was speaking about CCUS supply chain today and wanted to wear something bright and eye-catching.

What brand are you wearing?

Sugarhill Brighton, it’s one of my favourite brands, I own a lot of their dresses.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one, I tend to do my own thing. I am a bit of a maximalist.

Did you feel comfortable today?

I feel definitely nowadays you can come along to these types of events and it’s much more casual and relaxed. People tend to remember you if you have bright colours.

Guy Bates, 32, from RedBox

What are you wearing?

A bright red three-piece suit with chunky white trainers.

Why did you choose this outfit?

It’s our company colours and it makes me stand out in a sea of grey, blue and black. It’s also good for engagement because everyone knows who we are.

What brands do you like to wear?

I am a big fan of Ralph Lauren. I also like wearing Wrangler jeans.

Who is your style icon?

I think many guys would say David Beckham but also his sons have good style as well.

Paula McAllister, 53, from JWA rentals

What are you wearing?

A River Island dress. It keeps me cool because it gets quite hot in the halls. It’s satin so it works well for every occasion.

What are some of your favourite brands?

I really love Tiger Lily on Chapel Street, I have a few outfits. There is something for everyone, and it’s unique and playful.

Who is your style Icon?

I like the old-school supermodels like Cindy Crawford who always looked flawless.

How has Offshore Europe changed in terms of fashion for you?

I have been coming to Offshore Europe since I was 19 and at first I would wear the company uniform but now I can have a bit more fun with what I wear.

I always wear what I want to look good in.

You can keep up with our Offshore Europe 2025 live blog here.