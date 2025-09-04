Aberdeen strip club boss defends ‘harmless fun’ as health chiefs plead for council crackdown on numbers

Tony Cochrane reopened his Private Eyes strip club in Aberdeen’s west end just before Offshore Europe, hoping for bumper takings as the city’s nightlife boomed during the industry event.

It had been closed since 2020 and he ploughed £150,000 into sprucing the gentlemen’s club up.

At the same time, however, council bosses in Aberdeen were being urged to stop licensing venues such as his one.

NHS Grampian claims that venues like these can “contribute to a culture of sexual exploitation”.

Speaking to the P&J, Mr Cochrane revealed why spots such as Private Eyes offer “harmless fun”.

And, although he has purchased Number 7 with a view to reopening it, he does not intend to bring it back to life as another Aberdeen strip club.

Why is NHS Grampian against strip clubs?

NHS Grampian pleaded with councillors to ditch all sexual entertainment venues in the city centre.

Health experts claim the Granite City currently has more licenced SEVs than any other local authority area in Scotland.

They go on to say that these clubs “normalise the objectification of women and men’s power over them” and helps owners profit from the workers as “sexual objects”.

They also implored councillors to listen to workers at these venues, suggesting anonymity be given to those wishing to speak out.

These views are echoed by Aberdeen Violence Against Women and Girls Partnership, which joined calls to reduce the number of these clubs in the city.

In a letter to the local authority, the group explained that they believe these venues are a “form of sexual exploitation”.

Did councillors decide to lower the number of licences in Aberdeen?

At a recent Licensing Committee meeting, it was discussed whether the number of licences being granted should be lowered following these pleas.

Six venues had a licence to operate in Aberdeen city centre, however, two of these were not operating at the time.

It was highlighted that one of the closed clubs which already had a licence was planning to reopen.

Councillor Dell Henrickson wanted to limit the number of licences to four, and said it was “a bit unfortunate” that the fifth one was looking to operate again.

Meanwhile, Tory member Ken McLeod commented: “I’m surprised that one is opening again and one has been sold, because I wouldn’t have thought there’s that great a demand in the city.”

Following the discussion, members voted to drop the number of licences to five – to include the venue that was already reopening.

‘Harmless entertainment in Aberdeen for 27 years with no problems’

Mr Cochrane has been running his gentlemen’s clubs in Aberdeen since 1998.

He said reopening the west end Private Eyes proves they’re still popular in the Granite City.

But, the nightlife veteran went on to say that he has no intention of reopening Number 7 as a club and when he bought the building he made that clear to the local authority.

Instead, he has plans in the pipeline to transform the Crown Street venue into a restaurant and bar.

When asked about the NHS Grampian’s case to stop SEVs, the businessman was perplexed.

He explained that there’s “more conditions and checks” on these venues than in any other licenced premises.

“I’ve no idea why the NHS would have any issues with somebody dancing on a pole,” he said.

“Unless they fall off the pole and hurt their leg or something like that… It’s kind of bizarre.

“I would challenge them to tell us one piece of violence that’s ever happened in 27 years in our venue, because they wouldn’t and couldn’t.

“I mean it’s harmless entertainment, it is what it is, it’s been going for 27 years in Aberdeen without any problems.”

