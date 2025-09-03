Chapelton entrepreneur pulls 16-hour shifts to produce 2,400 healthy juices for Offshore Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Chapelton entrepreneur pulls 16-hour shifts to produce 2,400 healthy juices for Offshore Europe

Vanessa Bremner was asked to supply thousands of bottles for Acteon.

Vanessa Bremner from The Juicing Company. Image: DC Thomson.
Vanessa Bremner from The Juicing Company. Image: DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

An Aberdeenshire producer landed her biggest deal to date when she was asked to produce 2,400 juices for Offshore Europe.

Vanessa Bremner started The Juicing Company back in 2017 out of a container unit in Chapelton.

She has previously supplied for TV shows such as The Voice, but managed to land her biggest deal ever when she was recommended to Acteon.

The collaboration was months in the making in the run-up to Offshore Europe 2025.

Pamela Nicholson, global events manager from Acteon, worked with Vanessa to develop the three flavours – Ginger Snap, Blue Lemonade and Vanilla Matcha Latte.

They also wanted the drinks to represent the colours of the Acteon brand.

The three bottles showing the different flavours of juice.
The three flavours represent the colours of Acteon. Image: DC Thomson.

Facing a huge order, Vanessa and two others worked around the clock over three days to produce 2,400 juices.

Vanessa admitted that the bottling and clean-up were the most time-consuming.

She said: “It was three solid days of production, and each of us clocked up about 16 hours each day.

“These are easy juices, you don’t have to be a hardcore juice drinker to enjoy them and they are brilliant for giving you that natural energy pick-me-up, especially in an event like this where you are walking around all day.”

The three juices were a hit at Offshore Europe

The Acteon fridge with juice bottles.
Vanessa and her small team produced thousands of juices for the event. Image: DC Thomson.

Vanessa said that as a small business for a major business such as Acteon to reach out was “incredible”.

She said: “Getting to do things like this is just fantastic and it spreads your brand out there and being in the local community is where our heart is.”

She said Ginger Snap is the most popular juice they sell and it has gone down a treat at Offshore Europe as well.

The Blue Lemonade is a juice they do for special occasions but has proven popular as well.

Pamela was keen to have something different for people coming to their stand.

She said: “We wanted to make sure we were using a local supplier with a product that was different that was going to be on the show floor.

Vanessa worked for three full days to produce 2,400 juices

“Everyone has a barista at their stand, but when we spoke to Vanessa it was a perfect match. It’s fresh and it’s good for you.”

Pamela said people are loving the juices and she has seen people coming back to try all three flavours.

The Juicing Company has been running for eight years and Vanessa said her passion is what drives the business.

Pamela Nicholson and Vanessa.
Pamela Nicholson and Vanessa prepared for months to bring something unique to Offshore Europe. Image: DC Thomson.

She said: “My passion is health and wellness and getting people feeling their best and better about themselves.

“I think we have kind of lost that in our world of convenience at the moment.

“Actually if we go back to nourishing our body, we can have more energy, more sleep and better digestion. Everything is intentional, it’s not always about the quickest option.”

People have been raving about the flavours, which is something Vanessa was keen to make sure was bang on.

She said: “I think nowadays, people are more positive about juicing, but there is so much misinformation.

“A lot of juicing previously has been to promote weight loss or a juice detox. For me that has never been the point and is never something I would promote.

“It’s all about nourishing your body and helping you reset.”

Offshore Europe is running at the P&J Live from Sep 2 to Sep 5. You can keep up with our live blog here.

Conversation