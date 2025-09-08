Kintore personal trainer: ‘I’ve spent thousands kitting out gym – but I might not get to open it after planning blunder’

Personal trainer Michael Howden’s dream of opening a new gym in Kintore has turned into a red tape nightmare as planning bosses may stop him opening it.

Mr Howden says he “fell in love” with the idea of opening a small gym at a closed beautician’s on the town’s School Road as soon as he saw the space.

The fitness enthusiast lives in Kintore, but works as a personal trainer a few miles away at Kemnay’s Station 83.

There’s currently no gym in his hometown – but he wants to change that.

For the last 18 months, Michael has been working hard – and spending tens of thousands – to get Fusion Fitness off the ground.

But he is now entangled in a wrangle which could mean the gym never sees the light of day.

Who is Michael Howden?

The 44-year-old previously worked in retail for about 20 years and got into fitness in his mid-30s.

He explains how this has spurred him on to bring the new gym to Kintore.

“I was pretty much out of shape. I was very unfit and heading the wrong way, probably,” Michael says.

As his love for fitness only grew stronger, Michael decided to grasp the next big step…

He took over running Station 83 in 2021.

“It was a scary leap, but I took it and I have not looked back,” he adds.

Why does Michael want to open a gym in Kintore?

Michael tells me he is passionate about giving the community a space to get active in.

“There’s nothing here,” he says.

“Everybody either has to travel to Inverurie or Blackburn or even Aberdeen to get any facilities.

“There are people who don’t have access to a gym that rely on public transport and the costs mount up of doing that… So I am really keen to give them something here.”

The personal trainer has already spent tens of thousands filling Fusion Fitness with equipment, having taken on the lease for the former Belle Marie beauty salon at the beginning of June…

So what went wrong?

However, the personal trainer didn’t realise he had to apply for planning permission to change the use of the building.

He was surprised when the council enforcers sent him a letter telling him that he needed this before he could open the doors.

“This is the first time I have done this, so I thought I had the correct use for the business,” he explains.

“I had difficulty actually pinning down what it was that I needed, but naively thought I had and just went ahead.”

He adds: “It’s a huge investment and you know I’m just one man, I’m not a chain… I don’t have endless funds.”

Since receiving the letter, Michael has been working to try and rectify his error.

But he says the costs are “certainly mounting up” the longer the gym sits empty.

What do locals think of planning mix-up?

Scores of residents have submitted letters to Aberdeenshire Council in support of Michael’s plans since he filed the application.

Nadine Morrice said: “To have a gym that we can walk to would be good for the environment, [and] even better for our health, mental health and general wellbeing.”

And Keith Cowe wrote: “There is currently no access to gym facilities, which represents an important part of every community’s wellbeing and social core… The fitness centre would plug this gap.”

Is anyone against the gym opening up?

However neighbour Elma Christie fears there are “not enough parking spaces” at the spot.

She is also worried about the noise that could come from the gym.

Aberdeenshire Council officers have since said they are happy with the parking options around the gym, however have requested studies be carried out to determine if noise from keep-fit sessions could affect neighbours.

‘The support for the gym has been incredible’

Michael insists people will be wearing headphones and the thick rubber flooring will absorb the noise from weights.

But for now, he has been “overwhelmed” with support from the community, and says he’s happy to talk to anyone who stays nearby about any concerns they have.

“The support for the gym has been incredible,” he finishes.

“People keep messaging, trying to find out more… I hope to be able to give them an answer soon.”

