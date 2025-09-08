Kintore personal trainer: ‘I’ve spent thousands kitting out gym – but I might not get to open it after planning blunder’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kintore personal trainer: ‘I’ve spent thousands kitting out gym – but I might not get to open it after planning blunder’

Michael Howden has already invested tens of thousands into the fitness venture, but everything has been put on hold after his planning mishap...

Michael Howden beside the proposed gym in Kintore. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Michael Howden beside the proposed gym in Kintore. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

Personal trainer Michael Howden’s dream of opening a new gym in Kintore has turned into a red tape nightmare as planning bosses may stop him opening it.

Mr Howden says he “fell in love” with the idea of opening a small gym at a closed beautician’s on the town’s School Road as soon as he saw the space.

The fitness enthusiast lives in Kintore, but works as a personal trainer a few miles away at Kemnay’s Station 83.

There’s currently no gym in his hometown – but he wants to change that.

For the last 18 months, Michael has been working hard – and spending tens of thousands – to get Fusion Fitness off the ground.

But he is now entangled in a wrangle which could mean the gym never sees the light of day.

Who is Michael Howden?

The 44-year-old previously worked in retail for about 20 years and got into fitness in his mid-30s.

He explains how this has spurred him on to bring the new gym to Kintore.

Michael Howden wants to open a gym in Kintore.
Running sparked something in Michael. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I was pretty much out of shape. I was very unfit and heading the wrong way, probably,” Michael says.

As his love for fitness only grew stronger, Michael decided to grasp the next big step…

He took over running Station 83 in 2021.

“It was a scary leap, but I took it and I have not looked back,” he adds.

Station 83 in Kemnay. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

Why does Michael want to open a gym in Kintore?

Michael tells me he is passionate about giving the community a space to get active in.

“There’s nothing here,” he says.

“Everybody either has to travel to Inverurie or Blackburn or even Aberdeen to get any facilities.

“There are people who don’t have access to a gym that rely on public transport and the costs mount up of doing that… So I am really keen to give them something here.”

Michael outside the proposed Fusion Fitness gym. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The personal trainer has already spent tens of thousands filling Fusion Fitness with equipment, having taken on the lease for the former Belle Marie beauty salon at the beginning of June…

So what went wrong?

However, the personal trainer didn’t realise he had to apply for planning permission to change the use of the building.

He was surprised when the council enforcers sent him a letter telling him that he needed this before he could open the doors.

“This is the first time I have done this, so I thought I had the correct use for the business,” he explains.

“I had difficulty actually pinning down what it was that I needed, but naively thought I had and just went ahead.”

Michael has already invested tens of thousands into the fitness space. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He adds: “It’s a huge investment and you know I’m just one man, I’m not a chain… I don’t have endless funds.”

Since receiving the letter, Michael has been working to try and rectify his error.

But he says the costs are “certainly mounting up” the longer the gym sits empty.

What do locals think of planning mix-up?

Scores of residents have submitted letters to Aberdeenshire Council in support of Michael’s plans since he filed the application.

Nadine Morrice said: “To have a gym that we can walk to would be good for the environment, [and] even better for our health, mental health and general wellbeing.”

And Keith Cowe wrote: “There is currently no access to gym facilities, which represents an important part of every community’s wellbeing and social core… The fitness centre would plug this gap.”

Plans for gym at 32 School Road Kintore
The proposed gym is located at 32 School Road. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Is anyone against the gym opening up?

However neighbour Elma Christie fears there are “not enough parking spaces” at the spot.

She is also worried about the noise that could come from the gym.

Aberdeenshire Council officers have since said they are happy with the parking options around the gym, however have requested studies be carried out to determine if noise from keep-fit sessions could affect neighbours.

What do you think about the plans for a gym in Kintore? Let us know in our comments section below

‘The support for the gym has been incredible’

Michael insists people will be wearing headphones and the thick rubber flooring will absorb the noise from weights.

But for now, he has been “overwhelmed” with support from the community, and says he’s happy to talk to anyone who stays nearby about any concerns they have.

Michael has already spent lots of money doing up the gym. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“The support for the gym has been incredible,” he finishes.

“People keep messaging, trying to find out more… I hope to be able to give them an answer soon.”

You can read more about the plans here. 

