Gallery: Best photos of the Huntly Hero run 2025

Thousands turned out as Huntly Hero races took place in Huntly on Saturday 6 September 2025.

Storm damage in the Bin forest forced the cancellation of the half marathon, but many runners at the Room to Run Festival’s 10-year anniversary instead took on the “Huntly Hero”, running both the 5k and the 10k races back-to-back.

The kids races started at 10am, the 5k at 11am and the 10k at 12 noon– all beginning from the War Memorial, beside the Gordon Schools. The 10k and 5km races all finished in the town square where the crowds waited to cheer the runners over the line.

Before and after the races, more than 60 local artisan craft and food stands celebrated the food and farming heritage of the area as part of the Huntly Hairst Festival.

All proceeds raised will go towards supporting and promoting sports, health and wellbeing activities in the AB54 area through Huntly Sports Trust and Networks for Wellbeing.

Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges captured all the activity below: