Gallery: Best photos of the Huntly Hero run 2025

Huntly Hero race is part of the Room to Run Festival's 10th anniversary.

Huntly Hero Races. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Huntly Hero Races. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie & Jason Hedges

Thousands turned out as Huntly Hero races took place in Huntly on Saturday 6 September 2025.

Storm damage in the Bin forest forced the cancellation of the half marathon, but many runners at the Room to Run Festival’s 10-year anniversary instead took on the “Huntly Hero”, running both the 5k and the 10k races back-to-back.

The kids races started at 10am, the 5k at 11am and the 10k at 12 noon– all beginning from the War Memorial, beside the Gordon Schools. The 10k and 5km races all finished in the town square where the crowds waited to cheer the runners over the line.

Before and after the races, more than 60 local artisan craft and food stands celebrated the food and farming heritage of the area as part of the Huntly Hairst Festival.

All proceeds raised will go towards supporting and promoting sports, health and wellbeing activities in the AB54 area through Huntly Sports Trust and Networks for Wellbeing.

Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges captured all the activity below:

Huntly Hero Races 2025.
Huntly Hero Races as part of the Room to Run Festival.
Ally Steel from Portlethen takes first in the 5km.
Huntly Hero Races.
Huntly Hero Races as part of the Room to Run Festival.
10km race begins.
10km race begins.
5km run.
Huntly Hero Races.
Huntly Hero Races as part of the Room to Run Festival.
Crowds watch the 5km race.
Huntly Hero Races.
Warming up!
Huntly Hero Races as part of the Room to Run Festival.
Huntly Hero Races.
1st in the 10km race to cross the line is Euan Wilson from Incsh.
Legend Common Wealth Champion Fraser Clyne participates in the 5km.
Huntly Hero Races.
Huntly Hero Races as part of the Room to Run Festival.
5km female winner aged 12! Hayleigh Reid.
Male winner of 5km race is Ally Steel.
5km female winner aged 12, Hayleigh Reid in the middle, left is 3rd place Kasia Klonowska and 2nd is Claire Allan.

