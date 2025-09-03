A98 closed near Banff following two vehicle collision

The A98 is currently closed near Banff following a crash.

The major route has been closed south west of the town following a two vehicle crash.

The incident was first reported at around 7.15pm.

The road is still closed and emergency services are currently in attendance.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

A local diversion is also in place.

A police spokesperson said: “The A98 is closed south west of Banff following a two vehicle crash reported to police around 7.15pm on Wednesday, 3 September.

“Emergency services are in attendance and road users are advised to avoid the area.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.