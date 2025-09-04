Woman, 21, dies in two-car crash on A98 near Banff

A woman has died following a two-car crash on the A98 near Banff, with police launching an investigation into what happened.

The crash happened at about 7.15pm on Wednesday September 3 on the A98 road south west of Banff.

It involved a blue Honda Civic and a grey BMW X5.

Emergency services including police and ambulance were called to the scene.

A 21-year-old woman, the driver of the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed and later reopened.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2994 of Wednesday September 3.