INSIDE Aberdeen’s new ‘Ferrari-speed’ air ambulance that’s same model used for Alps rescues

Sitting at my desk in the office last week, I received a call from an unknown number.

Answering it, my slight hesitation quickly turned into excitement when I heard it was Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) offering me a trip in their newest helicopter.

The charity has just unveiled the new model – a top of the range Airbus – with bosses calling it a “game changer”.

Having seen for myself just how air ambulances really can make a difference in a life or death situation, I was keen to meet some of the crew behind the vital service.

So with my interest piqued, I was soon gearing up to take one of the first flights in their new and upgraded helicopter here in Aberdeen.

Heading out to their hangar in Dyce, I was a little bit unsure what to expect, especially with the weather.

But I can say looking back that it has left me with an even greater appreciation of what the team of pilots, paramedics and many more do on a daily basis.

Come with me as I get a first look at their new helicopter, and find out:

How much work the team working from the airport put into their jobs

The real life and death difference this new model will make across the country

And how my previous first hand experience of the air ambulance’s importance was reaffirmed

How will new Aberdeen air ambulance save lives?

It can’t be understated how big of a difference this new helicopter will make – it is literally life and death.

The new model, built in Germany by Airbus, is the same used to rescue climbers stuck in the Alps, making it perfectly suited for its wide ranging remit across the whole of Scotland.

And the upgrade will save lives – as pilots can now fly for an extra hour without refuelling, with a top speed of 178mph getting patients the care they need as quick as possible.

But even with the rapid rotors getting the copter up to the same speed as a Ferrari on the Autobahn- the ride is even smoother than before.

And having had a look inside both the old and new models, there is definitely an improvement on the space afforded to paramedics and patients in the back.

But anyway, enough about the specifics, it was time to take off…

Up, up and away… sort of

After getting the signal to head across the tarmac to get strapped into the nimble aircraft, I’m greeted with a firm handshake from the man taking us up today, Captain Pete Winn.

We’re in safe hands, with Pete having spent more than a decade flying Chinooks for the RAF before joining SCAA in 2020.

Harness fastened, and headset on, paramedic Kier Lynch and Pete run through the list of pre-flight checks before we take off, as the layer of rain surrounding us dissipates with the speed of the blades.

Voices from air traffic control fill my headset, as Pete gets ready to take off, with the rotor blades slowly building to a crescendo before we head along the taxiway.

Unfortunately, in typical north-east fashion, the dreich weather means we can only sit about 20ft off the ground.

But even for me, my eyes widen and a grin adorns my face as we take off.

Difference in upgrade of Aberdeen Air Ambulance is easy to see

As we get off the ground, our pilot runs through the imposing controls which line the front of the cockpit.

3D models of terrain, GPS systems, cameras dotted around the outside of the aircraft – it feels like being in the cockpit of Maverick’s F14 to the unacquainted eye.

It takes weeks of training for even someone with decades of experience like Pete to learn to fly this thing, as the bulging binder in the door pocket points out.

And after showing off its nimble handling and pretty much perfect autopilot, we’re heading back to the hangar, as the weather doesn’t feel like playing ball today.

Landing this craft was the one thing I was intrigued about, as I’d imagined it would be quite a difficult thing to master.

But with this new model, you barely even felt the skids touch the ground – maybe a lesson or two to be learned here on smooth landings (I’m looking at you Ryanair).

What do paramedics think of new copter?

Whilst a 10 minute jolly in a shiny new toy is all fun and games, it is important to highlight the life or death difference this new helicopter can make across the north-east and the country as a whole.

Paramedic Paul Hendry tells me how he sees first hand the difference this new helicopter will make.

The 24-year-old said: “We’re incredibly lucky to have this new capability with this model.

“At the moment we fly to our absolute limits when it comes to space and weight.

“So to be able to fly faster, further and be able to make sure no one in Scotland dies because help couldn’t arrive on time, will be the difference that this new helicopter makes.”

New Aberdeen charity air ambulance will make ‘amazing difference’

I managed to grab a chat with Pete before heading back to the office, and he is also quick to reaffirm the life-saving effects this new helicopter will have.

He tells me: “It’s going to make an amazing difference, we’ve got a much more capable aircraft in terms of performance and payload.

“There is loads more fuel in the aircraft, so we can respond across Scotland like we already do, but because we don’t have to refuel we can get a patient to hospital that much quicker.

“That can only increase the benefits for those patients.”

I’ve seen first hand myself how important the air ambulance service is to Scotland.

I know how vital air ambulances are to saving lives

I’ve seen myself how air ambulances can literally be the difference between life and death.

My uncle John was involved in a serious car accident just outside Peterhead in 2014.

He was left with a fractured skull, brain injury, lacerated spleen, two lumber spine fractures, two collapsed lungs and extensive fractures to both legs and forearms.

Doctors at the time said they “wouldn’t normally expect someone with these injuries to make it to hospital”.

But thanks to the air ambulance that came to his aid, he did.

Had it not been for the pilots and paramedics racing him to hospital, he wouldn’t be alive today.

And whilst it wasn’t SCAA themselves that day, it was still poignant getting to see up close the type of work that goes in to saving lives when the clock is ticking.

The P&J have a long history of working together with SCAA, with our community fund raising more than £25,000 last year to help services stay in the air.

SCAA still need to raise an extra £2 million a year to make sure they can keep operating this new model out of Aberdeen.

And for me, there’s a lot worse things to spend your money on than keeping this vital service up and running.

To donate to SCAA click here.

Read more: