Pensioner taken to hospital following crash on Ashley Road in Aberdeen

A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a crash at a busy Aberdeen junction this morning.

The incident was first reported at around 7.40am on Thursday September 4 near the junction between Ashley Road and St Swithin Street.

Emergency services including ambulance were in attendance at the scene and transported an 85-year-old man to hospital.

A police spokesperson said:“Around 7.40am on Thursday, 4 September, 2025, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a male pedestrian on Union Grove, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the 85-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 07:39 to attend a one-car road traffic collision on Ashley Road, Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Police cordoned off an area, including on Union Grove, with cars forced to turn on to Claremont Place as part of a diversion.

Pictures from the scene show officers patrolling the area, while a cordon has been put up across several streets.

