Exclusive: Police cars ‘stacked’ outside ARI as crisis leaves officers waiting hours with patients

Police bringing patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary are being forced to wait hours to get them taken into care, the P&J can reveal.

Officials lifted the lid on the knock-on effect of the health crisis in the city, with police cars now often ending up “stacked” in queues outside the emergency department.

This leaves them unable to respond to emergencies elsewhere at a time of “rising shoplifting and assaults”.

Insiders told The Press and Journal that the lack of available ambulances led to officers regularly having to “fill that gap” and assist people in need of medical care.

They add this occasionally leaves officers “sitting at A&E for an entire shift” to ensure a patient is seen by a health professional.

However, NHS Grampian bosses insist there has been police are spending less time at the hospital’s emergency department than the year before.

But Scottish Police Federation chairman, David Threadgold, told us: “Because of the lack of availability of ambulances, we end up doing that all the time.

“We will always respond to emergency calls, but the impact of the police carrying out the health functions is detrimental to our ability to do what the police should be doing.

“This is the single biggest issue that prevents us from being able to do our job as effectively as we could.”

Our exclusive report reveals:

Why police end up tied up outside ARI and how this impacts the force

How officers often “spend an entire shift” waiting for patients to be seen

Ambulance service’s “extreme disappointment” the queuing crisis is still not fixed despite extensive talks with NHS Grampian

How is the ARI crisis impacting police?

NHS Grampian chiefs previously admitted they struggled to keep up with demand during busy periods due to bed availability and staffing pressure.

For some time, there have been major concerns about ambulances queuing up outside the emergency department.

A whistle-blower recently revealed nine in 10 emergency vehicles are made to queue for hours outside ARI before being taken in, with frontline paramedics bearing the brunt.

And now, it emerged police in Aberdeen are becoming similarly tied up at the hospital entrance – with increasing concerns over what this means for crime in the city.

The issue was recently debated at a council meeting as local police chiefs faced questions over how this affects the force.

‘How widespread is this issue?’

Labour councillor Simon Watson referenced well-publicised issues around ambulance stacking as he added “there’s actually been police cars waiting there as well”.

He said: “I was just wondering how widespread an issue is this of police cars stacking outside ARI, and does it have an impact on your overall service?”

North-east division commander Kate Stephen confirmed that this is a “significant area of demand” for police.

She said: “Yes, we do see that. And yes, it does have an impact.

“There’s always going to be occasions where we have to take people to a place of safety or to a hospital for reasons of either physical, medical needs, or mental health distress type issues.

“It does have an impact on our officers. It is still a significant area of demand for us, in terms of responding to those types of incidents.

“But yeah, short answer is yes, we do see that, but hopefully we are seeing an improving picture.”

What kind of medical emergencies do police respond to?

Helping vulnerable adults in an emergency has become common practice for the police.

However, Mr Threadgold says the demand for this has been on the up in recent years.

Officers would often be called when a person hasn’t taken their medication or if they are threatening to carry out acts of self-harm.

This, he says, shouldn’t be a police officer’s responsibility and it often prevents them from tackling crime or patrolling the streets.

Mr Threadgold adds: “I would argue that the police shouldn’t be taking people to hospital anyway.

“It’s not a police function to place members of the public who are going through some sort of health crisis in the back of police cars.

“It doesn’t make any sense, you wouldn’t want it for your family and I wouldn’t want it for mine.”

ARI crisis leaves police in hospital for ‘entire shift’

He tells us the current health crisis is eating up between 40-70% of police resource.

“If we want to be proactive, engaged and relevant in our communities and visible in those communities, we need to be in them,” he continues.

“Now, you cannot do that if you’re sitting at A&E for an entire shift.

“That is a huge amount of police resource to ensure that this member of the public can be seen by a health professional.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) said they “absolutely understand and share the concerns of police officers”.

She added: “It continues to be extremely disappointing that, despite extensive engagement with NHS Grampian, hospital delays at ARI are still putting significant pressure on the ambulance service across Grampian.

“These delays regularly impact on patients waiting for our care by preventing our ambulance crews from getting back out on the road.”

North-east MSP Liam Kerr says the government must find a new way to help those facing mental health problems to relieve pressure on police.

He said: “The police are often the first port of call to deal with people with mental health problems – simply because there may be no-one else available.

“Obviously the police will do the best they can, but they are not mental health professionals.”

What does NHS Grampian say?

NHS Grampian says it is working with police and the situation has improved in the past year.

Delays are sometimes caused because staff have to prioritise people with more serious conditions.

However, the hospital is still facing “sustained pressure” due to the number of patients coming through their doors, bed-blocking and lack of staff.

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “There has been a reduction in the time police officers spend at ARI’s emergency department with individuals experiencing mental health distress and a reduction in the number of people being conveyed to hospital by police.”

He added: “As the public would rightly expect, rather than operate on a first come, first served basis, we prioritise patients based of their clinical need and urgency.

“Our hospitals are regularly facing sustained pressure due to the volume of acutely ill patients arriving, delayed discharges and staffing pressures.

“This sometimes means we are unable to admit more patients to the department.”

