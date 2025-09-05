BPerfect Cosmetics to open new shop in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

BPerfect Cosmetics to open new shop in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre

This will be the makeup and tanning brand's third Scottish store.

By Lauren Taylor
BPerfect Cosmetic will open its first Aberdeen store in the Trinity Centre. Image: Trinity Centre
TikTok viral cosmetic brand BPerfect is opening its first Aberdeen store in the Trinity Centre.

The Irish brand specialises in makeup and tanning products, and is a favourite of north-east influencer Stephanie Vavron.

This will be the third store to open in Scotland – with shops already running in Glasgow and Dundee.

However, founder, Brendan McDowell, says the Granite City has been on his radar “for some time” as a location to open another shop.

BPerfect founder Brendan McDowell. Image: LinkedIn

And now he has found the “perfect location” in the Trinity Centre, with plans to open up in October.

BPerfect joins other new shops in Trinity Centre

The shop will go in one of the centre’s vacant units, with plans currently being finalised.

This comes after retailers like Lovisa, Bliss Beds and Style for Your Shape opened up their doors in the shopping centre this year.

The brand is known for its trendy beauty products. Image: Trinity Centre

Mr McDowell explained the location was chosen because it is “right in the heart of the city”.

He also pointed out that the mix of other shops in the centre would “complement” his brand’s offering.

Kenny Bruce, centre manager for Trinity Aberdeen, is excited for the first Aberdeen BPerfect to open in the shopping centre.

Trinity Centre boss Kenny Bruce is excited to welcome BPerfect to the city. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

He said: “It will further enhance the centre’s retail offering, supporting our commitment to bring new brands to Aberdeen.

“Earlier in the year we saw Lovisa open at the centre and they have traded beyond all expectations.”

