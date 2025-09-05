BPerfect Cosmetics to open new shop in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre

TikTok viral cosmetic brand BPerfect is opening its first Aberdeen store in the Trinity Centre.

The Irish brand specialises in makeup and tanning products, and is a favourite of north-east influencer Stephanie Vavron.

This will be the third store to open in Scotland – with shops already running in Glasgow and Dundee.

However, founder, Brendan McDowell, says the Granite City has been on his radar “for some time” as a location to open another shop.

And now he has found the “perfect location” in the Trinity Centre, with plans to open up in October.

BPerfect joins other new shops in Trinity Centre

The shop will go in one of the centre’s vacant units, with plans currently being finalised.

This comes after retailers like Lovisa, Bliss Beds and Style for Your Shape opened up their doors in the shopping centre this year.

Mr McDowell explained the location was chosen because it is “right in the heart of the city”.

He also pointed out that the mix of other shops in the centre would “complement” his brand’s offering.

What do you think about BPerfect opening in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre? Let us know in our comments section below

Kenny Bruce, centre manager for Trinity Aberdeen, is excited for the first Aberdeen BPerfect to open in the shopping centre.

He said: “It will further enhance the centre’s retail offering, supporting our commitment to bring new brands to Aberdeen.

“Earlier in the year we saw Lovisa open at the centre and they have traded beyond all expectations.”

Read more: