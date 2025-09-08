Good Sleep Company boss on why he’s doubling size of shop by moving to new unit on Banff High Street

The Good Sleep Company is making the move to a bigger premises as well as expanding its offering to become the “one-stop shop” in Banff.

The furniture boss is doubling down on his operation by launching a new furniture brand to sit alongside his beds business.

Scott Birnie first opened his store on Banff’s High Street nine years ago and has built up a customer base in the local area.

For more than a year, he had toyed with the idea of expanding into the vacant M&Co unit just down the street.

When the lease was up for his current premises, he decided to take the leap and successfully bid to take over a unit on the High Street.

Since April 2025, Scott and his team have been hard at work gutting and refitting the empty store, which was, in fact, a cannabis farm at one point.

The new store looks set to open its doors on Wednesday.

Scott said: “The shop needed a lot of work. It had actually been occupied illegally as a grow room, so stuff had been left over and needed to be removed.

“It needed a new ceiling, new lights and new flooring but we could see the potential in it and decided to go for it.”

Scott explained that in addition to the repairs, he had to clean up after the cannabis farm operation that had been there before.

This included the removal of a 12ft wall of earth left behind in the basement.

Scott says that the expansion will help “futureproof” the business amid a volatile retail landscape.

When asked about remaining in Banff, he said that looking from a current retail perspective, Banff is doing better than most places.

The new store will be double the size of the current one, offering Scott the opportunity to expand his range of products, which will include sofas and other furniture.

Scott said: “We will be launching a new brand called the Feet Up Furniture Company, which will be side by side with The Good Sleep Company.

“We hope to be able to offer people in the local area a one-stop shop for all their home furnishings.

“It also means locals will not have to go as far, with more choice on their doorstep.

“If you really want to find a piece of furniture that you want to keep and cherish for years, then the only way is to go into a shop and try it out.”