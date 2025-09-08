Good Sleep Company boss on why he’s doubling size of shop by moving to new unit on Banff High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Good Sleep Company boss on why he’s doubling size of shop by moving to new unit on Banff High Street

Owner Scott Birnie says the business will become a one-stop furniture shop.

Scott Birnie of the Good Sleep Company
Scott Birnie runs the Good Sleep Company in Banff. Image: Supplied.
By Ross Hempseed

The Good Sleep Company is making the move to a bigger premises as well as expanding its offering to become the “one-stop shop” in Banff.

The furniture boss is doubling down on his operation by launching a new furniture brand to sit alongside his beds business.

Scott Birnie first opened his store on Banff’s High Street nine years ago and has built up a customer base in the local area.

For more than a year, he had toyed with the idea of expanding into the vacant M&Co unit just down the street.

When the lease was up for his current premises, he decided to take the leap and successfully bid to take over a unit on the High Street.

Since April 2025, Scott and his team have been hard at work gutting and refitting the empty store, which was, in fact, a cannabis farm at one point.

The new store looks set to open its doors on Wednesday.

The interior of the store, with a various beds on display.
In addition to beds and mattresses, the new store will stock home furnishings. Image: Scott Birnie.

Scott said: “The shop needed a lot of work. It had actually been occupied illegally as a grow room, so stuff had been left over and needed to be removed.

“It needed a new ceiling, new lights and new flooring but we could see the potential in it and decided to go for it.”

The Good Sleep Company to expand into former M&Co unit in Banff

Scott explained that in addition to the repairs, he had to clean up after the cannabis farm operation that had been there before.

This included the removal of a 12ft wall of earth left behind in the basement.

Scott says that the expansion will help “futureproof” the business amid a volatile retail landscape.

When asked about remaining in Banff, he said that looking from a current retail perspective, Banff is doing better than most places.

Interior of shop with rows of beds.
The Good Sleep Company is expanding. Image: Scott Birnie.

The new store will be double the size of the current one, offering Scott the opportunity to expand his range of products, which will include sofas and other furniture.

Scott said: “We will be launching a new brand called the Feet Up Furniture Company, which will be side by side with The Good Sleep Company.

“We hope to be able to offer people in the local area a one-stop shop for all their home furnishings.

“It also means locals will not have to go as far, with more choice on their doorstep.

“If you really want to find a piece of furniture that you want to keep and cherish for years, then the only way is to go into a shop and try it out.”

Conversation