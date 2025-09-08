GALLERY: Best photos of Aden Music Festival 2025

Hundreds turned out as Aden Music Festival took place in Mintlaw on Saturday September 6th.

Festivalgoers enjoyed a weekend packed with live music, local talent, and unforgettable vibes.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Aden Country Park, this year’s festival delivered a powerful lineup of rock, indie, folk, and more.

Some of the live bands on the stage, included Torridon, Colonel Mustard & the Dijon 5, Rumac, Bundy, The Funky Red Pandas, GBX and The Mighty Human Generator.

Aden Music Festival supplied the pictures of the event below: