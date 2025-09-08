Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire GALLERY: Best photos of Aden Music Festival 2025 A celebration of music, community, and good vibes. Festivalgoers get in the spirit at the 2025 Aden Music Festival. By Heather Fowlie September 8 2025, 1:22 pm September 8 2025, 1:22 pm Share GALLERY: Best photos of Aden Music Festival 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6845032/best-photos-of-aden-music-festival-2025-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds turned out as Aden Music Festival took place in Mintlaw on Saturday September 6th. Festivalgoers enjoyed a weekend packed with live music, local talent, and unforgettable vibes. Set against the stunning backdrop of Aden Country Park, this year’s festival delivered a powerful lineup of rock, indie, folk, and more. Some of the live bands on the stage, included Torridon, Colonel Mustard & the Dijon 5, Rumac, Bundy, The Funky Red Pandas, GBX and The Mighty Human Generator. Aden Music Festival supplied the pictures of the event below: The scene is set for this year’s Aden Music Festival. All sparkles to get the party started. The park was packed with enthusiastic music-lovers. This music fan is in the zone. Strumming and smiling for the crowd.
