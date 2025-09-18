Stonehaven furniture shop could become modern home with cinema and games room

A former Stonehaven furniture shop could be turned into a modern family home with its own cinema room and games room under new plans.

Meanwhile, proposals to turn old farm buildings near Inverurie into a distillery have been rubber-stamped, while a Greek food truck wants permission to stay in an Aberdeen park until 2030.

These and more feature in our new second weekly instalment of north-east Planning Ahead.

Every week for years, we have been bringing readers a selection of the most interesting applications to form changes big and small in our communities.

Now, with more news than ever to feature, we are starting a second weekly round-up every Thursday.

And we begin this one with plans for a historic home in a picturesque part of Aberdeen.

Old Aberdeen house in need of repair

The C-listed 75-77 Don Street property in Old Aberdeen dates back to around 1880.

These days, number 77 is its own flat spread across the ground floor, while the upstairs is split into two flats.

But now the landing leading to those upstairs properties is said to be “unsafe”, with urgent work required.

Documents sent to the council state: “With deterioration of the existing concrete

platform evident on both the top and underside, an engineer’s opinion was sought.

“The structure was deemed unsafe, and replacement was recommended.”

As part of the changes, a roof terrace serving number 75 would be created over the flat roof of the number 77 utility room.

The gate at the front, facing Don Street, would be removed too – with a replacement built at the side of the building.

Farmfoods move forward with plans to demolish Aberdeen barracks

A short distance away, Farmfoods appears to be moving forward with plans to open a new supermarket in Old Aberdeen.

The firm was given permission to flatten the former barracks at the foot of Don Street to build the new store in March.

And now papers sent to Aberdeen City Council detail their plan to spend £120,000 bulldozing the building there. It was last in use as a Covid testing centre.

It has been a busy time for the frozen food favourites, which began life in Aberdeen.

It closed its founding store, which had been in Woodside, in February.

And just a few weeks ago, Farmfoods confirmed plans to take over the closed Lidl on Lang Stracht.

Can food truck stay in Aberdeen’s Westburn Park?

A food van specialising in Greek cuisine was given permission to operate from Aberdeen’s Westburn Park about two years ago.

The permission came with a time limit, though, meaning the business now needs to secure fresh consent from planning chiefs to remain.

The business doesn’t want to change anything, opting to stay in the same spot next to Westburn House.

This time, however, they hope to secure the site for five years.

Plans to modernise Hindu temple in Aberdeen

In 2019, a former Aberdeen church was brought back to life as the city’s only Hindu temple.

The Aberdeen Hindu Temple Trust transformed the vacant Old Stoneywood Church back into a place of worship.

It came after the 1840s building in Bankhead Road had been converted into offices in the 1990s.

The Trust now wants to install air-source heat pumps to help keep the building warm in a cheaper, more environmentally friendly way.

it also plans to put about 50 solar panels on the roof, if the proposals are approved.

‘I started building new home without permission to help look after elderly friend’

Broch man Gordon Cowie had already started work on major plans at Memsie when he had to apply for permission for the project.

He has now sought consent to demolish a cottage and outbuildings, while erecting a new house along with two garages and a garden store at a spot just off the A981.

Mr Cowie said the joiners workshop he wanted to tear down was disused while the cottage was “ruined”.

The new home would have three bedrooms, while the outbuilding would come with a lounge and office.

‘I want new house to look after elderly friend’

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council state: “Mr Cowie purchased the disused workshop and buildings with land to initially erect a domestic garage and garden/trailer store from a very good and elderly friend who he always looked in on.

“As time wore on, he was asked if he would consider staying closer, hence with this application being lodged…”

The statement continues: “It allows Mr Cowie to take advantage of the close proximity to the elderly now neighbour directly across from the proposals who relies on him for help and running errands which over time will prove invaluable.”

The application recently went before the Banff and Buchan area committee, where members approved the plan.

Planning officials said the workshop currently there was “unsightly”.

Portlethen farm building to be demolished

At Portlethen, England Farm on the Old Coast Road recently went on the market for £450,000.

The 63 acre site comes with a three-bedroom farmhouse and steading, along with all the surrounding land.

Now, applicants Braeside Developments Ltd have been given permission for work on the site.

They want to tear down the steading and build two new homes on the site.

Experts from Fairhurst inspected the crumbling agricultural building and said it would be “impracticable and uneconomical” to spend money trying to refurbish it.

Home that would ‘ruin Tullynessle Hall views’ REFUSED

A few weeks ago, in what was something of a bumper 200th instalment, Planning Ahead detailed the major outcry surrounding proposals for a new Donside home.

Gordon Kemp had put in plans for a plot of land near the Tullynessle and Forbes Public Hall, about two miles north of Alford, to build a new property.

But horrified hall bosses campaigned against the idea – saying the expansive views of the Donside countryside were a key selling point of the venue.

And if that were to be lost, they warned, bookings could dry up – ultimately putting its future at risk.

Several impassioned letters were sent to Aberdeenshire Council.

Local authority bosses acknowledged the land forms part of the “Bennachie Special Landscape Area”.

And ultimately they rejected the notion that this new home would represent “organic growth of the Bridge of Alford settlement” as it would be more than 200m away from any other property.

The plans have now been officially refused.

Fetternear distillery plan APPROVED

On Monday, Planning Ahead detailed a spat involving the owners of the famous Marshalls Farm Shop just off the A96 near Kintore.

A few miles away at Kemnay, however, council chiefs have given a big regeneration project their blessing.

Applicant Jonathan Dunne says he wants to save the Fetternear Stables from ruin and turn it into a destination for visitors as a new distillery.

Earlier this year, he told our reporter how he drove 600 miles from his home in England to the outskirts of Kemnay to see the place for himself after spotting it was up for sale.

Council planning chiefs have now scrutinised the proposal and have given Mr Dunne their blessing to go ahead with the ambitious transformation.

Believed to have been designed by one of Aberdeen’s most famous architects, Archibald Simpson, the Fetternear stables were built in the mid 19th century.

The plans detail ambitions for the buildings to become a distillery with tasting rooms, a coffee shop, and even accommodation for visitors.

Architect Gareth Roberts told us: “It’s the perfect solution to save a building like this.”

Stonehaven furniture shop to become home

The C-listed former John Briggs Furniture store building in Stonehaven dates back to the 19th century but it was extended in the 1920s by Thomson Joiners.

It was initially built as a joiner’s workshop and the basement was used by Stonehaven Joinery Service.

Part of the former shop was even used as the office of the Stonehaven Provost during the 1890s.

Now, Neil Clyne has put in plans to turn the furniture shop into a Stonehaven town centre family home.

This will include a string of alterations at the 19 Bridgefield building, with the rear extension to be demolished “following structural advice”.

A new extension would be built in its place.

Paul Mulcair UK Ltd was previously given permission to turn the building into two homes in 2023, but the scheme has not made it off the drawing board.

What condition is the building in?

Engineers inspected the building over the summer as these new plans were drawn up.

They said the rear office and basement store below were “poorly built, and not suitable to be turned into part of the home.

“This part of the structure should be demolished and re-built to modern standards,” the experts advised.

And pumps used to get rid of floodwater in times gone by could now be removed too, “if it is assumed that the flood prevention works will adequately protect the

basement level from all future floods”.

How will the old Stonehaven furniture shop change?

Under the new blueprints, an open plan living room, dining area and kitchen would be created on the ground floor – with one bedroom to the back of the building.

There would be two more bedrooms upstairs, along with a bar/games room, cinema room and gym on the lower ground floor.

Hyve architects say: “This sensitive conversion project represents a sustainable and respectful re-use of a historic building within the heart of Stonehaven.

“The design carefully balances the need for modern residential accommodation with the imperative to protect and enhance the architectural and cultural significance of the structure.

“The proposal ensures that the building can once again contribute meaningfully to Stonehaven’s built fabric.”

