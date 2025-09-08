Nicola Sturgeon: ‘Stand up to far right who have hijacked Saltire by hanging flags from Aberdeen lampposts’

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon lashed out at “the minority of people” who have “politicised” the Saltire with links to tensions over immigration.

The ex-SNP leader said she had been “taken aback” by the number of Scottish flags fluttering from lampposts as she headed into Aberdeen for an event to promote her autobiography at the Music Hall.

Dozens of flags have been attached to streetlights across the Granite City and Peterhead in recent weeks.

Local authorities last Thursday confirmed this has been done without the required permissions and work is under way to remove them.

It is understood the installation of the Saltire flags is part of a “patriotism movement” called Operation Raise the Colours which started in England.

The movement coincides with anti-immigration protests being held outside hotels housing asylum seekers in Aberdeen and Westhill.

What did Nicola Sturgeon say about Saltires?

On stage, host Catriona Stewart asked Ms Sturgeon for her thoughts on the Saltire, described as a “symbol of hope”, being “hijacked by the far right”.

The veteran politician, who took repeated jabs at Nigel Farage and his Reform party throughout the two-hour long event, lambasted those responsible for the recent spree.

She said: “I was slightly taken aback by seeing so many flags on lampposts coming in…

“As an independence supporter I have waved the Saltire many, many times in my life, but I am not a great one for flags.”

The 55-year-old added: “We should try not to politicise flags, a flag will represent what a country is, and what it wants to represent.

“I don’t think there will be very many people who want to see the Saltire used for the kind of things Nigel Farage stands for.

“If you make sure that Scotland is great, then that is what the Saltire will represent, no matter what a tiny minority of far right people want to think is the case.”

What about rise of Reform – and hotel protests?

Ms Sturgeon revealed her deep concerns about “the moment we live in right now”.

“I’m utterly appalled and genuinely, deeply concerned at even the last few weeks or months,” she announced.

“How this has seen an acceleration of far right language and rhetoric… It terrifies me, and we have got to stand up to that.”

While Ms Sturgeon said she “could understand why people are tempted by the Farages of this world”, she urged “progressive” politicians to more effectively communicate their opposition to his tactics.

There have been heated debates around illegal immigration in recent months, with the Reform leader pledging to stop small-boat crossings if he ever comes into power.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, in Aberdeen last week, also suggested asylum seekers should be housed in detention centres or pop-up camps instead of local hotels.

In response to Ms Sturgeon’s comments, former Tory councillor Duncan Massey, who defected to Reform earlier this summer, said “the poignant raising of flag is designed to send a signal to the SNP that enough is enough”.

He added: “Nicola Sturgeon’s comments show she is out of touch and living in the past – the Saltire is the people’s flag, not the SNP’s.

“Only Reform is listening to the concerns of Scots, and willing to call out the nonsense that has engulfed our nation.”

‘We need more humanity’

During questions from the audience, the woman in charge of Aberdeenshire’s refugee resettlement programme addressed the former SNP leader.

Katie MacLean asked how Scotland and its leaders should respond as people turn out to protest asylum seekers being housed at north-east hotels.

There have been counter demonstrations at each rally.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We need to take the debate about immigration and asylum out of the abstract, and stop talking about people as if they are not part of our community.

“That doesn’t mean we don’t have debates.

“But don’t talk about immigrants and asylum seekers as being less human than we are.

“A bit of common humanity is what we need much, much more of.”

