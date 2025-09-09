5 key comments as Nicola Sturgeon addresses Aberdeen on independence battle, Reform threat… and her secret phobia

Just a few days before, a packed Aberdeen Music Hall was booing at every mention of Nicola Sturgeon’s name.

But on Sunday night, the venue was booming with applause as the former first minister took her seat before a partisan crowd.

In the two-hour conversation with host Catriona Stewart, Ms Sturgeon opened up on a range of subjects as she promoted her new autobiography.

Perhaps conscious of a security threat, all bags were searched before anyone was allowed in.

They needn’t have worried, however, with the adoring crowd unlikely to pose any danger.

I, on the other hand, did manage to take a few notepads in to record some of the most headline-grabbing moments.

The discussion went from her first steps into the spotlight as a writer to why she thinks independence is “now easier than ever”.

There was also a revelation about how she could top Theresa May’s infamous “shimmy”, what her biggest fear is and how she feels about Angela Rayner’s fall from grace.

But let’s start from the beginning, shall we…

1. Independence

Nicola Sturgeon took to the stage at Union Street’s renowned Music Hall on a rainy Sunday night.

Donning a bright pink suit – a familiar look since she stepped into politics – the former first minister was greeted with a prolonged round of applause.

Remarking on the “warm welcome”, host Catriona launched into her questions – and, naturally, it wasn’t long before independence came up.

Just a few days prior, First Minister John Swinney set out his latest plan for another referendum.

He thinks the UK government should agree to a fresh vote on Scottish independence if the SNP wins a majority at next year’s Holyrood election.

Several prime ministers, including Boris Johnson, have argued that the 2014 independence referendum was a “once in a generation” event.

But Ms Sturgeon offered her view that the latest campaign for an independence vote would differ drastically from that last one.

“It is not just legitimate to push the case for independence right now, it’s absolutely essential,” she told the audience as applause began to drown her out.

“People are suffering. There are so many problems people are living with right now…and independence is part of the solution.

“John has put that focus on the democratic right to choose.”

‘It’s almost inevitable Scotland will vote Yes if given the chance’

The ex-SNP leader reckons that winning a referendum would now be the easy part.

She believes the “experience of what happened after the No vote” would spur more people into voting to leave the UK.

“In 2014, we thought getting a referendum would be relatively easy but winning it would be the hard part,” Ms Sturgeon continued.

“Now it’s the opposite.

“It’s as close as anything can be to inevitable that Scotland will vote Yes.

“Getting to make that choice is the hard bit.”

2. Reform…And rollerskating?

The mood in the hall instantly shifted when the talks of a “strong independent Scotland” moved to a full-blown discussion of Nigel Farage’s Reform party.

Ms Sturgeon didn’t shy away from bluntly expressing her views on his controversial politics – specifically when it comes to breaking ties with the European Union.

And she believes Nigel Farage should “take responsibility” for the struggles the nation has endured following Brexit.

“Reform exists to tear things down,” the 55-year-old added.

“If the general election was tomorrow, Nigel Farage would be prime minister. The good news is it’s not tomorrow, it’s four years away.

“The Trumps and Farages of the world can be beaten but they need to be taken on by politicians of principle.”

Throwback to Theresa May’s infamous ‘shimmy’ to Abba’s Dancing Queen

Things took a lighter turn as Ms Sturgeon highlighted footage from the recent Reform conference – showing Andrea Jenkyns singing a song of her own creation on stage, while wearing a glittering jumpsuit.

“She actually wrote this song herself”, Ms Sturgeon said through a chuckle.

“I was just thinking: ‘What is this? What am I watching right now?’

“Oh, for the good old days of Theresa May just shimmying on. That seemed quaint and lovely.”

At this point, Ms Sturgeon divulged how the former prime minister’s Abba moment got the creative juices flowing within her own camp.

One advisor suggested the first minister should “upstage” the Tory leader…

She added: “He said, in all seriousness, ‘what about rollerskating?'”

Ms Sturgeon quickly went on to say “this obviously never came to be”.

3. Does the former first minister feel sorry for ousted Angela Rayner?

In her memoir, Ms Sturgeon has spoken about sexism in politics and the struggles she has faced during her time in parliament.

She believes women are usually the prime victims of bullying, especially when they are in a position of power.

But when host Catriona asked whether she felt sympathy for Labour’s deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, Ms Sturgeon hesitated for a second.

Ms Rayner resigned after she admitted she had underpaid £40,000 in stamp duty on a new home earlier this year – which is a breach of the ministerial code.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I feel a bit conflicted about Angela Rayner.

“I’m not trying to justify what happened, but lots of rich men get away with a lot of stuff.

“She was treated differently because she is a working class woman.

“So I do have some sympathy.”

4. What is Nicola Sturgeon’s biggest fear?

For more than two hours, Ms Sturgeon faced one burning question after another.

Was there anything that could break this seemingly unshakeable demeanour?

The answer led to gasps of surprise in the hall.

“I am petrified of dogs…” Ms Sturgeon shyly revealed.

“If a dog was brought on to the stage, I would literally freeze.

“I would be terrified knocking doors. I am trying to get over it though.”

She recalled one particular incident in the early days of her career when a young doctor she was knocking doors with stepped in to protector her from a Doberman.

Spoiler alert! The “terrifying” ordeal concluded with the huge dog relieving itself on Ms Sturgeon’s saviour – but Ms Sturgeon said she would “forever be grateful for” the protection that day.

She then revealed the one pooch that doesn’t make her recoil in fear belongs to famous Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

Ms Sturgeon said: “My sister has dogs, my nephew and his girlfriend have got a dog… But there is only one dog I am able to sit with and stroke.

“Alan Cumming has a rescue dog called Lala… It’s so gentle and somehow I’m not in fear of Lala.”

5. Would she ever go back to frontline politics?

As the evening with Ms Sturgeon drew to a close came the final – and perhaps biggest – question: Would she ever return to politics?

She immediately shrugged off the suggestion to ever run for Westminster.

And yet, she left the door to some involvement with Scottish politics open.

“There is no doubt that if we ever get another independence referendum, I will be there,” she said.

“But for now, I’m happy just where I am.”

Read more: