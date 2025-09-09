5 key comments as Nicola Sturgeon addresses Aberdeen on independence battle, Reform threat… and her secret phobia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

5 key comments as Nicola Sturgeon addresses Aberdeen on independence battle, Reform threat… and her secret phobia

The P&J was in the Aberdeen Music Hall where the former first minister opened up in an interview before hundreds of fans.

Nicola Sturgeon, Aberdeen
Nicola Sturgeon took to the stage at Union Street's renowned Music Hall on a rainy Sunday night. Image: Kirsten Koss.
By Denny Andonova

Just a few days before, a packed Aberdeen Music Hall was booing at every mention of Nicola Sturgeon’s name.

But on Sunday night, the venue was booming with applause as the former first minister took her seat before a partisan crowd.

In the two-hour conversation with host Catriona Stewart, Ms Sturgeon opened up on a range of subjects as she promoted her new autobiography.

Nicola Sturgeon launched her memoir, Frankly, at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in August. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Perhaps conscious of a security threat, all bags were searched before anyone was allowed in.

They needn’t have worried, however, with the adoring crowd unlikely to pose any danger.

I, on the other hand, did manage to take a few notepads in to record some of the most headline-grabbing moments.

The discussion went from her first steps into the spotlight as a writer to why she thinks independence is “now easier than ever”.

The former first minister laid her thoughts bare in front of hundreds of fans at the Music Hall. Image: Kirsten Koss.

There was also a revelation about how she could top Theresa May’s infamous “shimmy”, what her biggest fear is and how she feels about Angela Rayner’s fall from grace.

But let’s start from the beginning, shall we…

1. Independence

Nicola Sturgeon took to the stage at Union Street’s renowned Music Hall on a rainy Sunday night.

Donning a bright pink suit – a familiar look since she stepped into politics – the former first minister was greeted with a prolonged round of applause.

Remarking on the “warm welcome”, host Catriona launched into her questions – and, naturally, it wasn’t long before independence came up.

Pro-independence campaigners taking to the streets of Aberdeen in 2019. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Just a few days prior, First Minister John Swinney set out his latest plan for another referendum.

He thinks the UK government should agree to a fresh vote on Scottish independence if the SNP wins a majority at next year’s Holyrood election.

Several prime ministers, including Boris Johnson, have argued that the 2014 independence referendum was a “once in a generation” event.

But Ms Sturgeon offered her view that the latest campaign for an independence vote would differ drastically from that last one.

Alex Salmond and then Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the launch of the first independence papers in 2013, outlining how it believes a Yes vote could pave the way for a new era for the nation. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“It is not just legitimate to push the case for independence right now, it’s absolutely essential,” she told the audience as applause began to drown her out.

“People are suffering. There are so many problems people are living with right now…and independence is part of the solution.

“John has put that focus on the democratic right to choose.”

‘It’s almost inevitable Scotland will vote Yes if given the chance’

The ex-SNP leader reckons that winning a referendum would now be the easy part.

She believes the “experience of what happened after the No vote” would spur more people into voting to leave the UK.

During last week’s speech in Edinburgh, First Minister John Swinney urged Westminster to commit to holding another referendum if a pro-independence majority is elected next year. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“In 2014, we thought getting a referendum would be relatively easy but winning it would be the hard part,” Ms Sturgeon continued.

“Now it’s the opposite.

“It’s as close as anything can be to inevitable that Scotland will vote Yes.

“Getting to make that choice is the hard bit.”

2. Reform…And rollerskating?

The mood in the hall instantly shifted when the talks of a “strong independent Scotland” moved to a full-blown discussion of Nigel Farage’s Reform party.

Ms Sturgeon didn’t shy away from bluntly expressing her views on his controversial politics – specifically when it comes to breaking ties with the European Union.

And she believes Nigel Farage should “take responsibility” for the struggles the nation has endured following Brexit.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage stands behind a lectern as he speaks in Aberdeen.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Reform exists to tear things down,” the 55-year-old added.

“If the general election was tomorrow, Nigel Farage would be prime minister. The good news is it’s not tomorrow, it’s four years away.

“The Trumps and Farages of the world can be beaten but they need to be taken on by politicians of principle.”

Throwback to Theresa May’s infamous ‘shimmy’ to Abba’s Dancing Queen

Things took a lighter turn as Ms Sturgeon highlighted footage from the recent Reform conference – showing Andrea Jenkyns singing a song of her own creation on stage, while wearing a glittering jumpsuit.

“She actually wrote this song herself”, Ms Sturgeon said through a chuckle.

“I was just thinking: ‘What is this? What am I watching right now?’

“Oh, for the good old days of Theresa May just shimmying on. That seemed quaint and lovely.”

At this point, Ms Sturgeon divulged how the former prime minister’s Abba moment got the creative juices flowing within her own camp.

One advisor suggested the first minister should “upstage” the Tory leader…

She added: “He said, in all seriousness, ‘what about rollerskating?'”

Ms Sturgeon quickly went on to say “this obviously never came to be”.

3. Does the former first minister feel sorry for ousted Angela Rayner?

In her memoir, Ms Sturgeon has spoken about sexism in politics and the struggles she has faced during her time in parliament.

She believes women are usually the prime victims of bullying, especially when they are in a position of power.

But when host Catriona asked whether she felt sympathy for Labour’s deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, Ms Sturgeon hesitated for a second.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) and former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. Image: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

Ms Rayner resigned after she admitted she had underpaid £40,000 in stamp duty on a new home earlier this year – which is a breach of the ministerial code.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I feel a bit conflicted about Angela Rayner.

“I’m not trying to justify what happened, but lots of rich men get away with a lot of stuff.

“She was treated differently because she is a working class woman.

“So I do have some sympathy.”

4. What is Nicola Sturgeon’s biggest fear?

For more than two hours, Ms Sturgeon faced one burning question after another.

Was there anything that could break this seemingly unshakeable demeanour?

The answer led to gasps of surprise in the hall.

Nicola Sturgeon at Aberdeen Music Hall
Nicola Sturgeon visited Aberdeen to promote her autobiography, Frankly. Image: Kirsten Koss.

“I am petrified of dogs…” Ms Sturgeon shyly revealed.

“If a dog was brought on to the stage, I would literally freeze.

“I would be terrified knocking doors. I am trying to get over it though.”

She recalled one particular incident in the early days of her career when a young doctor she was knocking doors with stepped in to protector her from a Doberman.

Sturgeon during an election campaign.
Image: Wullie Marr/Deadline News.

Spoiler alert! The “terrifying” ordeal concluded with the huge dog relieving itself on Ms Sturgeon’s saviour – but Ms Sturgeon said she would “forever be grateful for” the protection that day.

She then revealed the one pooch that doesn’t make her recoil in fear belongs to famous Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

Ms Sturgeon said: “My sister has dogs, my nephew and his girlfriend have got a dog… But there is only one dog I am able to sit with and stroke.

“Alan Cumming has a rescue dog called Lala… It’s so gentle and somehow I’m not in fear of Lala.”

Alan Cumming with his Costa-Rican rescue dog Lala. Image: University of St Andrews.

5. Would she ever go back to frontline politics?

As the evening with Ms Sturgeon drew to a close came the final – and perhaps biggest – question: Would she ever return to politics?

She immediately shrugged off the suggestion to ever run for Westminster.

And yet, she left the door to some involvement with Scottish politics open.

“There is no doubt that if we ever get another independence referendum, I will be there,” she said.

“But for now, I’m happy just where I am.”

Read more:

Conversation