Aberdeen salon owner: ‘I spent £30k opening AK Luné on Schoolhill – I think it’s the perfect location’

Ausra Kaleinunkiene has been a “Schoolhill lady” since 2018 and always wanted to open up her own salon on the city centre street.

She used to rent out a space on the second floor of the building.

When the old Ispiro beauty products shop on the ground floor below closed about two years ago, she jumped at the chance to turn her dream into a reality.

After Ausra spent thousands on the major makeover, I visited to mark the opening of her own unit just along from the Bon Accord Centre.

But it comes after we ranked Schoolhill as the emptiest street in Aberdeen city centre.

And her premises is sandwiched between a pair of vacant units, with an empty pub a few doors along and the long-empty Forbidden Planet space nearby.

So what made Ausra so sure she wanted to stay on Schoolhill?

Beauty salon owner says Schoolhill location will be ‘key to success’

Sitting on the plump green armchairs at the front of the stylish beauty spot, Ausra told me she always had one thing on her mind – that she needed her own salon.

Clasping her beautifully manicured hands together on her lap she tells me the location, contrary to what some might expect, will be the “key to success”.

And for the 46-year-old, Schoolhill is the perfect spot – despite the many businesses shutting up shop around her.

Our latest census found that half the properties on the city centre street are empty.

Like many others, Ausra blames this on the road being closed to cars – which means customers can’t just be dropped off at the door.

But she also reckons the introduction of bus gates and the LEZ is discouraging people from coming into the centre too.

But the road restrictions mean that getting clients to the salon can also prove hard.

“When I came to Aberdeenshire to live in Fraserburgh 15 years ago, Union Street was packed,” the Lithuanian recalls with a smile.

“People, cars, it was just packed.

“I was amazed and I always wanted to move to Aberdeen – and I did.

“But then the drama started, with all the road closures…”

Transforming old Ispiro shop into beauty salon

Once the wait was finally over, Ausra was given the keys and started building her luxurious space.

Everything needed to be ripped out for the unit to be completely refitted, and the road restrictions meant getting materials to and from the space was difficult.

After two months, the retail shop was completely transformed into a beauty salon – with different rooms and sections for all the treatments to be carried out in.

“It cost me £30,000,” she says with a sigh. “It cost a lot, but it’s not about the money.

“This is about where I wanted to be and who I wanted to be.”

We take a tour of the stylish space, with high ceilings complete with chandeliers – which Ausra says is one of her favourite features of the unit.

With a hint of pride she takes me from room to room, showing me the warm wooden panelling, green features and big treatment beds.

“Everything here makes sense,” she says.

What have first two months been like for new Schoolhill beauty salon?

Ausra and Greta finally managed to open the doors to AK Luné in July.

Over the last two months, the mother-daughter duo has been kept busy with appointments for lashes, eyebrows and nails.

And after investing so much into the dream beauty space, they are determined to make it work and rent some spaces out to other therapists looking for a city centre spot.

They believe the location won’t hamper their success, but will actually help them.

“I always say, 50% of the success is quality of your products,” she adds. “And then the other 50% is your talent.

“So if you have a good quality product, you’re going to achieve that good service.”

But Ausra stresses that despite Schoolhill “dying” she still sees plenty people walking along the street.

She adds: “I sometimes see ladies standing on the other side and looking at us wondering: ‘Where’s Ispiro? What’s happening here?’

“They are curious and they want to come in – and sometimes they do.”

Ausra hopes that curiosity, along with the “quality product”, will ensure that her salon doesn’t become another empty space on Schoolhill.

Read more from our high street tracker series: