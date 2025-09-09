Aberdeen salon owner: ‘I spent £30k opening AK Luné on Schoolhill – I think it’s the perfect location’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen salon owner: ‘I spent £30k opening AK Luné on Schoolhill – I think it’s the perfect location’

Ausra Kaleinunkiene opened up her stylish new beauty spot in the former Ipsiro shop in July, despite seeing many other shops around her close their doors.

Ausra Kaleinunkiene and her daughter Greta Kaleininkaite outside their new beauty salon.
Ausra Kaleinunkiene and her daughter Greta Kaleininkaite run their beauty salon AK Lune in the old Ispiro shop. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

Ausra Kaleinunkiene has been a “Schoolhill lady” since 2018 and always wanted to open up her own salon on the city centre street.

She used to rent out a space on the second floor of the building.

When the old Ispiro beauty products shop on the ground floor below closed about two years ago, she jumped at the chance to turn her dream into a reality.

After Ausra spent thousands on the major makeover, I visited to mark the opening of her own unit just along from the Bon Accord Centre.

Ausra Kaleinunkiene at her salon.
Ausra Kaleinunkiene always wanted to open her own beauty salon on Schoolhill – and now she has succeeded. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

But it comes after we ranked Schoolhill as the emptiest street in Aberdeen city centre.

And her premises is sandwiched between a pair of vacant units, with an empty pub a few doors along and the long-empty Forbidden Planet space nearby.

So what made Ausra so sure she wanted to stay on Schoolhill?

Ausra Kaleinunkiene with her daughter Greta Kaleininkaite at the salon.
After almost two years of waiting for the shop to be empty, then undertaking a major renovation – the beauty therapist has finally opened up the doors to AK Luné with her daughter Greta Kaleininkaite by her side. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Beauty salon owner says Schoolhill location will be ‘key to success’

Sitting on the plump green armchairs at the front of the stylish beauty spot, Ausra told me she always had one thing on her mind – that she needed her own salon.

Clasping her beautifully manicured hands together on her lap she tells me the location, contrary to what some might expect, will be the “key to success”.

And for the 46-year-old, Schoolhill is the perfect spot – despite the many businesses shutting up shop around her.

The salon exterior, with empty retail units to either side.
The units around AK Lune are empty. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.

Our latest census found that half the properties on the city centre street are empty.

Like many others, Ausra blames this on the road being closed to cars – which means customers can’t just be dropped off at the door.

But she also reckons the introduction of bus gates and the LEZ is discouraging people from coming into the centre too.

But the road restrictions mean that getting clients to the salon can also prove hard.

A view of the bus gate on Schoolhill.
LEZ-compliant vehicles are only allowed on Schoolhill between certain times for loading. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

“When I came to Aberdeenshire to live in Fraserburgh 15 years ago, Union Street was packed,” the Lithuanian recalls with a smile.

“People, cars, it was just packed.

“I was amazed and I always wanted to move to Aberdeen – and I did.

“But then the drama started, with all the road closures…”

Transforming old Ispiro shop into beauty salon

Once the wait was finally over, Ausra was given the keys and started building her luxurious space.

Everything needed to be ripped out for the unit to be completely refitted, and the road restrictions meant getting materials to and from the space was difficult.

The interior of the salon.
The salon is stylish and modern, but still warm and welcoming. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

After two months, the retail shop was completely transformed into a beauty salon – with different rooms and sections for all the treatments to be carried out in.

“It cost me £30,000,” she says with a sigh. “It cost a lot, but it’s not about the money.

“This is about where I wanted to be and who I wanted to be.”

We take a tour of the stylish space, with high ceilings complete with chandeliers – which Ausra says is one of her favourite features of the unit.

The treatment spae at the salon.
The sleek new treatment space. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson 04/09/25

With a hint of pride she takes me from room to room, showing me the warm wooden panelling, green features and big treatment beds.

“Everything here makes sense,” she says.

What have first two months been like for new Schoolhill beauty salon?

Ausra and Greta finally managed to open the doors to AK Luné in July.

Over the last two months, the mother-daughter duo has been kept busy with appointments for lashes, eyebrows and nails.

And after investing so much into the dream beauty space, they are determined to make it work and rent some spaces out to other therapists looking for a city centre spot.

They believe the location won’t hamper their success, but will actually help them.

Ausra and daughter Greta at the salon.
The mother-daughter duo has been kept busy, and think footfall has helped. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

“I always say, 50% of the success is quality of your products,” she adds. “And then the other 50% is your talent.

“So if you have a good quality product, you’re going to achieve that good service.”

But Ausra stresses that despite Schoolhill “dying” she still sees plenty people walking along the street.

Shelves of nail varnish on display at the salon.
The salon on Schoolhill is still being discovered by passers-by. Image: Scott Baxter/ DCThomson.

She adds: “I sometimes see ladies standing on the other side and looking at us wondering: ‘Where’s Ispiro? What’s happening here?’

“They are curious and they want to come in – and sometimes they do.”

Ausra hopes that curiosity, along with the “quality product”, will ensure that her salon doesn’t become another empty space on Schoolhill.

Read more from our high street tracker series:

Conversation