Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Images reveal new designs for Peterhead Community Campus after previous plan axed

Plans to include Anna Ritchie School and the merged Dales Park and Meethill schools were scrapped, meaning their existing sites will stay open.

An artist impression of the new Peterhead Community Campus as it would be seen from Kinmundy Road.
An artist impression of the new Peterhead Community Campus as it would be seen from Kinmundy Road. Image: JM Architects
By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter

New design images show what the multi-million-pound replacement for Peterhead Academy will look like.

Initial plans for a  £71m modern community campus were given the go-ahead by councillors back in 2018.

But the project was dealt a huge blow last August after contractor Robertson Group pulled out amid rising costs.

Aberdeenshire Council had hoped the new school, which had capacity for just over 2,000 pupils, would be open by mid-2026.

Artist impression of the Peterhead Community Campus site. Image: JM Architects

Earlier this year councillors agreed to move forward with the campus plan but agreed it should just house a new Peterhead Academy instead.

An alternative view of the proposed Peterhead Community Campus. Image: JM Architects

The local authority later confirmed the development would be delayed until 2028 “at the earliest”.

And now, renewed planning papers state the proposed Kinmundy Road facility will be a “recognisable new focal point for Peterhead”.

What features will the new Peterhead Community Campus have?

Fresh planning documents reveal the building will be constructed to use less energy and would have solar panels to help with its electricity use.

It will rely on heat pumps that will be powered by grid-generated renewable power, and the campus would not rely on gas for heating.

A look inside the new Peterhead Community Campus. Image: JM Architects

Ventilation systems will provide fresh air to classrooms during the colder winter months when windows can’t be opened.

The ground floor is expected to feature drama and music studios, a sports hall, dining area and gymnasium.

Another view of the new Peterhead Community Campus. Image: JM Architects

A dance studio has been proposed on the first floor, alongside a design skills studio, library and ‘learning plaza’ study area, as well as classrooms for English lessons.

The second floor will house science labs and more classrooms for subjects including business and computing, and maths.

Replacement school Peterhead can be ‘proud’ of

Outside there will be a grass pitch for football and rugby, an all-weather pitch and a synthetic running track with grass field for various sports.

Developers say these new pitches would make up for the loss of those already on the Kinmundy site and would benefit all Peterhead residents.

Peterhead Community Campus site plan. Image: JM Architects

They argued: “The quality of these facilities will see an improvement in comparison to the existing school and community pitches enabling use in poor weather conditions and throughout the year.”

Peterhead sports groups and pitch users were asked for their thoughts to help shape the updated proposal, ensuring it could meet the needs of the wider community.

The proposed Peterhead Community Campus site on Kinmundy Road. Image: JM Architects

An ASN garden has also been included in the plans, along with covered courtyard spaces that can be used for learning or leisure purposes.

The developers believe the new “exciting and efficient” building is one pupils, staff and wider community users can use and “be proud of”.

You can view the plans here.

