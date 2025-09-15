Marshall’s Farm Shop owners refused permission for new house – which has already been built

The owners of Marshall’s Farm Shop have been refused planning permission for a chalet already built on land they own across from the successful business.

Meanwhile, repairs have been ordered for a ramshackle Fraserburgh hotel roof, and a new restaurant is preparing to open at Aberdeen beach – with an extension planned.

Golden bird sculptures to ‘perch’ on St Nicholas columns

Owners Scot-Art bought the St Nicholas Kirk last year, and have been working on plans to turn it into a “tourist draw” for cruise ship passengers.

The A-listed church will be used to host various entertainment events – and provide support to those in need.

Now, bosses have submitted a new application to continue sprucing up the Mither Kirk – by installing some artwork onto the columns facing Union Street…

The charity plans to have 15 golden bird sculptures “perched” along the screen.

Medieval golden birds to add ‘vibrancy’ to Victorian columns

The swan, pigeon, pheasant, peacock, owl and eagle ornaments will be medieval in style – with certain details pulled out into 3D to give them “character”.

It is thought that the golden birds will encourage people to look up and “discover sparkling medieval beasties”, adding some “vibrancy” to the Victorian structure.

Bosses say the golden birds adorning the Smith’s Screen would be “odd and funny”, prompting people to ask where they’ve come from.

Plans state: “As a site for a public art, it proves a perfect opportunity to create a moment of pause and spark, while adding a layer of medieval Aberdeen narrative on top of the Victorian”.

Artworks may be ‘charming’ but will they have a ‘distracting impact’ on Mither Kirk?

However, Dr Bill Harrison was not so impressed with the “quirky” artworks.

He explained while he supports the repurposing and revitalisation of the city centre, he reckons the sculptures being installed on the “magnificent” Smith’s Screen would be detrimental.

Dr Harrison wrote: “I cannot support the installation of these ‘quirky’ artworks on the magnificent Smith’s Screen, which is a key component of the A-listed St Nicholas Kirkyard and its boundary features.

“These artworks, charming as they are, will have a negative and distracting impact on its character.

“There are surely many other buildings and façades on Union Street where these artworks could be installed.”

New restaurant to open at Aberdeen Beach – with extension plans

Good news for foodie fans in the city centre – a new restaurant is in the works for the beachfront.

Unit 7, which sits between Pizza Hut and The Range, was once the Sizzling Wok Chinese, but has lain empty for a long time.

In 2021, Skippers Sports Lounge lodged plans to transform the space facing the beach into a sports bar – but these aims never came to fruition.

Now, Gorkem Gorur has set his sights on opening up Irmak as a Turkish restaurant in the long-empty spot.

He has also applied to build an extension onto the front of the existing restaurant.

Plans for the restaurant show it would have nine tables, sitting 54 guests and a decent bar area.

The proposed extension would create space for eight more tables, fitting an additional 32 diners in at any time – facing out towards the beach to enjoy some beautiful views while eating.

Temporary Westhill training building

Meanwhile, in Westhill the Lawsondale Sports Centre Trust wants to create an indoor training facility.

However, it would be quite easy to take it down again too.

In papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council, bosses have put forward a “semi-permanent steel building, that can be dismantled within a week”.

Bosses at the sports centre say the 20m x 10m building would offer a comprehensive indoor space for training, and a space where classes for the local community can be held.

The temporary gym will be hired for five years to see how well it is used, with the long-term goal being that the trust could raise enough funds to build a community sports centre – similar to Banks O’ Dee and the Garioch Sports Centre.

They say this will be a “huge addition” to the Westhill community.

Peterhead church to get fresh new extension

In Peterhead, plans are in the making to upgrade the Baptist Church.

An application has now been approved to build an extension on the King Street church, on an area of land that isn’t being used.

The extension would be home to a large new sports/activity hall, a small hall to the rear, a kitchen, a larger toilet facility (including accessible toilets) and plenty of storage space.

Fraserburgh hotel roof causing road closures to be repaired

Meanwhile, plans to repair a ramshackle roof are under way a few miles west in Fraserburgh.

The 15-bedroom Royal hotel, which closed in 2019, has a lounge bar, restaurant, industrial kitchen, public bar, and even a nightclub and cocktail bar.

It was once a favourite watering hole for many in the Broch but appeared to suffer quite a fall from grace.

But the building started falling into disrepair and reviews on Trip Advisor suggest that standards had fallen at the hotel in the years running up to its closure.

It has 10 reviews, nine of which are just ONE star – with many saying the same thing: “Avoid at all costs”.

One reviewer even described it as a “hellhole”.

Following a visit Bill wrote: “Unbelievable, arrived to find there was no gas due to a leak? Supposedly. Therefore, no heating, no kitchen so obviously no breakfast.

“Dirty is a polite word to use.”

What now for Fraserburgh hotel?

The hotel on Broad Street was put on the market in 2020, and once again in 2024.

Over the years, the roof fell into a state of disrepair – forcing the council to serve a legal notice demanding repairs were carried out in late 2024.

Slates were loose and were falling from the roof onto the road, meaning the area had to be closed off to drivers.

There were also missing gutters and downpipes and window damage.

And the road around the hotel has been closed on occasion due to debris from the roof falling onto it.

Now, Safeguard Investments HAD applied to repair the roof – estimating the total costs to be £10,000.

However, the warrant was since withdrawn, potentially meaning it could be even longer until repairs are carried out…

Marshalls Farm Shop owners refused permission for chalet

Finally, the owners of Aberdeenshire institution Marshalls Farm Shop have been involved in a planning row after building a chalet on a farm track that is no longer used.

This new chalet is just along from four holiday chalets that were granted full planning permission in January 2017.

However, this building was planned to be used as a permanent residence and not just for holidaymakers.

The family say they did not know planning permission was required before they built the new four-bedroom chalet – complete with two parking spaces.

They then had to apply for retrospective permission in May last year.

Why was Marshall’s chalet refused?

The chalet was finished in timber cladding, with metal sheeting to the roof and grey windows – all to match the existing holiday pods.

It connects to both private water supply and private drainage – the same one that serves the Boghead farm.

A report highlighted that, at the time of writing, the house was actually occupied.

But, more than a year later, permission for the chalet has been refused by the council.

The local authority said it was refusing permission because the site is in an accessible rural area, and there’s no proof that a new house was needed.

It also said drainage was an issue.

A report stated: “The development is presently being occupied as a dwellinghouse without permission…”

We approached the Marshall family, but they did not wish to give a comment.

It’s not the first time they have been in a wrangle like this one…

A few years ago, they formed a new drive-thru and tractor play area without consent – only gaining planning approval after the fact.

