Ben Hendry: Why it’s time to give Aberdeen’s OTHER shopping centres a chance

When my mum recently popped down from Wick to visit Aberdeen for a long weekend, I came up with a decent list of destinations.

Haddo House for a walk, then the short drive to Pitmedden Gardens to take in the stunningly symmetrical displays there, Newburgh to see the seals before a lunch at ever-popular Trellis…

The Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen wasn’t on the agenda. Nor was the Trinity Centre for that matter.

My mum was staying with my aunt in Inverurie and, even when they got the train into Aberdeen on Friday to do a spot of shopping, I don’t think these spots were on theirs either.

But recent reports have suggested things are on the up at the malls, with a surge of new openings.

So I thought it would be interesting to see what shoppers like my mum and aunt make of them…

What about the Trinity Centre?

It was a hot Friday lunchtime when I met the ladies as they emerged from Primark onto the under-construction Granite Mile.

They had started the day by looking around Union Square, and then made the trek up to the Trinity.

Having heard plenty about the death of the high street in recent times, particularly with the closure of the St Giles Centre in Elgin fresh in their memories, they are pleased to see how full the Trinity Centre is – barring the long-lamented Debenhams of course.

There’s the Resting Brunch Face independent eatery, along with new additions like Lovisa and Bliss Beds.

I explain how it has turned around since being bought by local businessman Robert Keane in 2023, who has been offering good deals to entice tenants.

Our latest figures show occupancy has rocketed since then – and that was before trendy make-up brand BPerfect announced it would be opening up at the mall.

As a slight aside, they were both quite taken with the new-ish Union Terrace Gardens as we crossed through the park too.

Perhaps the sunny weather helped, but they thought it was a big improvement.

Are other Aberdeen shopping centres worth a look?

Ultimately, I had promised them a tour of the Press and Journal newsroom on Broad Street.

But, checking my watch, I realised it was 2pm and the P&J’s daily afternoon conference would be taking place.

Not an ideal time for a visit.

“Would you like a look in the Bon Accord Centre?” I venture.

“There’s a place in there you might like…”

They’re hesitant. Is there really much in there?

But in we head, and again they are quite pleasantly surprised to see there’s a fair amount on offer.

There’s the FatFace clothes shop that recently relocated from Union Square, and big signs up advertising another incoming tenant in the form of Superdry.

But Sostrene Grene, the Sandinavian homeware shop nicknamed “the small Ikea”, is the star attraction.

They marvel at the range of stuff on offer in here, and leave having stocked up on various household essentials.

The duo deem it to be “full of wonders”.

‘I should come here more often!’

Of course, there are notable empty spaces in there too, like the recently vacated Hobbs unit.

And my mum feels they could do with a cake shop, for what it’s worth.

But on the whole, they are very impressed again.

My aunt, who is just the sort of shopper these places would love to lure in more often, admits that she usually just gets off the train at Union Square, does her shopping there, and then heads back to Inverurie.

But this outing seems to have encouraged her to give Aberdeen’s other centres a try more often.

And with both filling up quite nicely now, perhaps others who have written off these spots as tired husks should pop in to give them another chance.

If they were looking a bit barren and off-putting last time you popped in, things might now be a bit brighter.

It’s a good time to revisit Aberdeen’s other shopping centres

FG Burnett retail manager Richard Noble certainly thinks the Bon Accord Centre is “fighting back”.

But, as so much recent history has taught us, retailers won’t stay long in places where they aren’t getting footfall.

And the continued success of these centres is reliant on folk venturing beyond Union Square to see what else Aberdeen city centre has to offer.

Give it a go… You never know, you might be pleasantly surprised!

Ben Hendry is the leader of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire team at The Press and Journal.

