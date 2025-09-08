Fire crews tackle tractor blaze on A92 north of Portlethen

Fire crews have been called to tackle a tractor on fire on the A92 road just north of Portlethen.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call at 8.50pm following reports of a tractor on fire.

The tractor had been heading southbound of the A92 and was just north of Portlethen at the time the fire began.

SFRS confirmed they had deployed three appliances to the scene, with crews currently working to extinguish the blaze.

A fire spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries.

Traffic Scotland is warning that the A92 southbound is closed due to a vehicle fire and is advising motorists to avoid the area.

Police have been contacted for comment.

