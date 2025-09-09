Hill of Fare wind farm: Midmar woman breaks down in tears over turbines at Banchory public meeting

“The stress this wind farm has imposed on us has been great,” an emotional Clare Watt tells a packed Banchory Town Hall.

With her voice trembling, the Midmar engineer explains the impact the proposed Hill of Fare turbines would have on her family.

She says the “peaceful wilderness” just outside the Deeside town has become a place of solace for people “going through hard times”.

She is one of scores of people who turned out last night out for public talks on the major plans, which would see turbines as big as 200m tall built on the hill…

The P&J attended the talks, and heard from:

A teacher who wants to “protect the wildlife” on the hill

One resident who fears his water supply could be affected – and can’t afford to move house

And wind farm developers RES on why they think the major project should get the go-ahead despite the local opposition

What are the Hill of Fare wind farm plans?

The wind farm is a “massive” development being planned for part of the 53,000-acre Dunecht Estate.

RES wants to construct 16 turbines, some up to 200m high, on the “Deeside landmark”.

If approved, it would become the UK’s tallest onshore windfarm.

Last October Aberdeenshire councillors formally objected to the Hill of Fare wind farm plans.

While this is not enough to stop the scheme, it has presented a bit of an obstacle.

Their objection has triggered a two-week public inquiry, which is currently being held in Banchory Town Hall.

It will continue until September 11, when the Scottish Government will mull over all of the evidence and come to a decision.

What happened at the community meeting?

Last night hundreds of people filled the Banchory building, even spilling out of the doors, for the hearing.

With every seat filled up, some lingered around the sides of the hall.

This was the chance for affected residents to have their say on the scheme, and 30 people issued impassioned pleas over the three-hour session.

The meeting was chaired by Scottish Government reporter Tammy Swift-Adams, who was there to listen to and gauge the public’s response to the controversial plans.

‘A ‘ring of steel that would scar this iconic landscape’

Amongst those speaking at the meeting was local MSP Alexander Burnett, who has “never received more correspondence on any single issue than I have on this one”.

He told the hall: “If approved, it would be the first of its kind on Royal Deeside, setting a precedent that will unleash a flood of industrial developments.”

Mr Burnett described the proposal as a “ring of steel that would permanently scar this iconic landscape”.

‘Peaceful wilderness will be shattered’

Clare Watt has lived in the area for over 20 years.

She spoke up after various community council leaders had already had their say.

As she started to describe the impact the project will have on her home, she struggled to contain her emotions.

Breaking down in tears, Clare told the meeting: “The Hill of Fare is actually a backdrop of peaceful wilderness and solace for many who are going through hard times, like I am at the moment.

“We personally have lived for over a decade close to four smaller turbines surrounding us, which all cause noise nuisance, when they are working.

“We hear the nearest ones in our bedroom at night through closed windows.”

She fears this plan would “double our noise and visual impact”.

Midmar resident: ‘We will have to live with the irreversible damage’

Fellow Midmar resident Alan McLean expressed a “major” worry about the loss of water or contamination for homes that rely on a private water supply.

“If either of these were to happen not only would it render our home to be uninhabitable, but also un-sellable,” Alan stressed.

“At this stage in our lives we would not be able to start again. We would not have the funds to start again.”

Meanwhile, primary School teacher Claire Cameron, turned out to “give the wildlife a voice” – saying she has “taken many photos of red kites flying over the Hill of Fare” from her home.

A concerned Claire told the crowd: “Raptors all need natural territories to fly in and hunt successfully…

“Migrating species including geese, owls and osprey could have their flight paths disturbed and collide into enormous blades.”

Keen hillwalker George Rogerson has lived in Banchory for 47 years and referred to the Hill of Fare as a “distinctive landmark,” and “part of the identity of Deeside”.

George said: “To place industrial scale turbines along its ridgeline would permanently damage that visual and recreational character of this much-loved hill.

“For many of us the Hill of Fare is a place to escape, exercise and connect with nature, that sense will be lost.”

Was anyone for the Hill of Fare wind farm proposals?

Just one person spoke out in support of the Hill of Fare windfarm plans.

Lesley Ellis spoke of the importance of renewable energy in the global battle against climate change.

She said: “There is no reason why wind turbines can’t be seen as temporary and taken down when we are on top of this issue.

“If we have to look at some turbines, that’s a small price to pay for the fact that we have allowed this pollution to get so dangerously out of control on our watch.”

Some parts of her speech were met with derisive laughter from the crowd, however.

What happens next for the Hill of Fare wind farm plans?

Ms Swift-Adams told the room that once the formal inquiry and hearing sessions have concluded, she will consider all the evidence and begin her report for the Scottish Ministers.

She said the target date for her to submit her report on the wind farm proposals is January 20, 2026, but she hopes to have her work completed before then.

What do RES say about the local concerns?

Gavin Shirley, senior development project manager at RES, said the firm “appreciates people taking the time to attend the community hearing”.

He said the company “prides itself on developing, maintaining, and operating high-quality, safe and effective renewable energy projects”.

Mr Shirley added: “We believe the design of the project is sensitive to the existing landscape while maximising low-carbon electricity generation.

“Scotland has some of the best wind resource in Europe, making it an onshore wind powerhouse and an industry that makes a positive social, economic, and environmental contribution to society.

“Our Hill of Fare proposal is capable of delivering millions of pounds of benefit for local businesses and communities for decades to come.

“This includes £14 million of investment into the local economy and more than 230 jobs during the construction phase alone.”

And he stressed that NatureScot and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) “have no objection to the project”.

Mr Shirley continued: “In the event consent is granted, the relevant private water supplies will be closely monitored to ensure they are protected during construction.”

