Fears ‘police won’t care’ over Aberdeen 20mph speed zones as enforcement date pushed back to 2026

One councillor even said you're just as likely to be prosecuted for murder as you are for speeding over 20mph...

By Isaac Buchan
Hutcheon Street in Aberdeen will be one of the streets that will have new signage installed. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Council chiefs have pushed back the rollout of new 20mph zones across Abereen until next year – amid claims the number of people convicted of breaking the limit will be the same as those prosecuted for murder every year.

Former SNP council leader, and retired police boss, Alex Nicoll warned that already overstretched cops “aren’t giving any priority whatsoever” to those going over the limit in these zones.

Council bosses introduced the contentious traffic measures last week – but confirmed the rules can’t be enforced until signs are put in place.

And roads chiefs confirmed on Tuesday that the expected date has been pushed back to March of next year.

The signage date for Aberdeen 20mph zones has been pushed back to March 2026. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

More than 700 streets across the Granite City have had their speeds lowered to 20mph including Carden Place and Hutcheon Street – despite being unenforceable for the time being.

But questions were also raised over the legality of lowering the speed limit without signage being in place…

Why has Aberdeen 20mph zone enforcement been pushed back?

The Aberdeen 20mph zones were originally pencilled in for the end of this year.

And technically, the limits on the scores of affected roads have already been lowered.

However, with no signage being in place to warn motorists, the council confirmed that the new measures won’t be enforceable for now.

One official told the meeting that the date for speed warnings being installed has been pushed back due to the “logistics of getting all the signs in”.

Part of Great Western Road will also now have a 20mph speed limit. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson 02/09/25
Part of Great Western Road will also now have a 20mph speed limit. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson 02/09/25

“We are working at it just now,” they added.

“We are measuring the speed at which the signs are going out once we get started, and we have a contingency plan if that doesn’t go to plan.”

Is the council breaking the law with no 20mph signage?

Labour councillor Deena Tissera raised fears that the local authority may actually be breaking the law by putting the measure into effect without signage.

She queried the dangers of this, saying: “The 20mph signs update will come in March. From my understanding, if the signs aren’t up then ACC are not compliant with legislation.

“Could you tell me the financial and reputational implications of that on the council?”

Councillor Deena Tissera has made a complaint to the standards watchdog about the £250,000 grant to the Great Western Community Trust - which council co-leader Ian Yuill and fellow Lib Dem Martin Greig are involved with. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
However, chief operations officer Mark Reilly assured members that this was not the case.

He confirmed that whilst the council aren’t actually breaking the law by not putting the signs up – police can’t enforce the rules until warnings are in place.

The legal deadline to do so is beyond March, giving the local authority some leeway to get things in order.

‘You’ve more chance of being nicked for murder than 20mph speeding’

Mr Nicoll questioned the whole point of the scheme – and brought up an interesting statistic.

According to a letter from the Crown Prosecution Service seen by the independent member, just 68 people across the whole of Scotland have been convicted for speeding over 20mph.

Alex Nicoll quit the SNP last year over the bus gates row. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
The cop-turned-councillor stated: “That’s a really interesting figure because you’ve probably got as much chance as being convicted of homicide, as those figures are in the high 50s.

“Really, did we ever get a response from Police Scotland because up until now, they really don’t seem to be giving any priority whatsoever to 20mph speed limits.

“And once again, we have spent £1 million, and if it’s not going to be enforced, where are we?”

Officials said they would continue to liaise with police on the enforcement of the new limits.

You can view the full meeting here.

