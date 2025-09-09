Debt collectors to chase £500,000 of Aberdeen LEZ fines as pleas to scrap system rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Debt collectors to chase £500,000 of Aberdeen LEZ fines as pleas to scrap system rejected

Council bosses have stressed that they will be taking action to recover the unpaid LEZ fines.

By Lauren Taylor
The Low Emission Zone in Aberdeen has seen thousands of fines issued.
Council bosses have vowed to claw back more than £500,000 of Aberdeen LEZ fines still unpaid by defiant motorists refusing to cough up.

The low emission zone came into force on last June, aiming to improve air quality in the city centre.

Under the scheme, any “unwitting” drivers caught entering the designated areas in a non-compliant vehicle is issued a £60 fine — though this is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

These include busy streets like Denburn Road, Virginia Street and Alford Place.

LEZ signs painted onto Denburn Road. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson

Now it has been revealed that £1.2m in LEZ fines have been sent out during the first 13 months.

Almost 50% of drivers fined have refused to pay, however, with around £561,ooo still outstanding.

Now council bosses have assured that work is under way to pry the money from anyone flouting the penalty.

How are ‘eyewatering’ Aberdeen LEZ fines being recovered?

Councillor Alex Nicoll described the total number of fines issues as “eye-watering” as he called for the whole scheme to be axed.

He said: “That’s a huge amount of money that we’ve issued out there, and we’re being told a huge amount remains unpaid. That’s very concerning.

The former co-leader said the ban was hammering “some of them the poorest people in our society who happen to own older cars”.

Aberdeen’s low emission zone has been running for more than a year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Mr Nicoll added that the number of fines being dished out is declining as people got new cars.

Council documents showed that the number of vehicles in Aberdeen compliant with the LEZ rules has gone up from 82% in 2023 to 89% in 2025.

With this in mind, and factoring in those who can’t afford to buy a new car, the Torry councillor pleaded for the entire system to be abolished.

‘People need to have decent air to breathe’

However, his pleas fell on deaf ears with SNP opponents said it was important to prioritise the “improved air quality” for those living in the city centre.

Dell Henrickson said: “I know that the levels are quite low at the moment, but I don’t see any reason why we can’t work to reduce those levels even more so that the people that actually live in the city centre have decent air to breathe.”

The council’s map of the Aberdeen low emission zone.

And officers explained that the local authority’s own debt collectors are now working to get fined drivers to pay up.

If the funds still can’t be recovered, the case will be passed to Scott and Co – a debt recovery and enforcement service.

Aberdeen LEZ fines going down, but are places like Inverurie ‘booming’ as people avoid city centre?

Figures showed the number of fines being sent out are decreasing over time as people become more aware of the rules and either avoid the area – or upgrade their cars.

Officers also pointed out that on Union Street the levels of nitrogen dioxide, a harmful gas produced by car exhausts which can damage people’s lungs, has gone down over the last year.

Tory group leader Richard Brooks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
How do you feel about people flouting LEZ fines? Let us know in our comments section below

However, Conservative group leader Richard Brooks complained that high street health is suffering instead – with people are avoiding the city centre.

He said: “Some of us who drive a car will go to the Shire to shop now, we won’t bother coming into the city centre.

“And Inverurie is booming, to name just one area outside of Aberdeen, because of what is happening in this city.”

