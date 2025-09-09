Everything you need to know about SeaFest Peterhead 2025 this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everything you need to know about SeaFest Peterhead 2025 this weekend

The award-winning festival takes place on Saturday and is free to attend.

Crowds at SeaFest Peterhead 2023. Image: Fat Man Skinny
By Karla Sinclair

The north-east’s largest seafood festival SeaFest Peterhead is returning this weekend, so here’s all you need to know about the event.

Held at Seagate, Peterhead Harbour, the award-winning event offers a packed day of food, fun and family-friendly entertainment.

It was first held in 2023, with this year’s festival set to be bigger than ever as the footprint is doubling in size compared to its inaugural event.

SeaFest Peterhead is free to attend and will take place on Saturday (September 13) from 11am to 4pm.

What is SeaFest Peterhead?

The festival is more than just a celebration of delicious seafood, it also highlights Peterhead’s role as the UK’s largest white fish port.

Festivalgoers can discover how the fishing industry and various supporting businesses work together, and enjoy a day out that the whole family can get involved in.

A drone image of Peterhead Harbour during the inaugural festival. Image: Calum Stuart | @calums_pictures

Organised by a small group of volunteers, SeaFest Peterhead is a not-for-profit, community-led celebration that combines education with entertainment.

It supports a range of local businesses from across the north-east.

Charity and other third-sector organisations will also be in attendance, along with a host of other companies and organisations promoting their offers and services.

How to get there and where to park

On-street parking will be available nearby the Seagate area, and a free park and ride service will be in operation on the day provided by SeaFest Peterhead and Victoria Group.

The first bus for the service will leave the Marina (Lido) at South Road car park at 10.20am.

The route continues its pick-ups and drop offs at the following stops:

  • Peterhead Prison Museum
  • Dale’s Park School on Berryden Road
  • Clerkhill School on Cairntrodlie
  • Buchanhaven on Hope Street
  • Broad Street (where the entrance to SeaFest Peterhead is located)

It will run in a continuous loop throughout the day.

The last bus will leave Broad Street at 4.15pm. The route is anticipated to take roughly 20 to 30 minutes.

SeaFest Peterhead and its sponsors have also covered all parking charges on Broad Street, Maiden Street, Threadneedle and Prince Street on the day of the event.

Blue Badge spaces can be found on Broad Street, adjacent to the site entrance.

What’s on?

The town’s harbour will transform into a hub of activity.

Highlights include the:

  • Blue Light Zone
  • Seafood village main stage
  • Producers’ Lane
  • Fisherman’s Pier
  • Boat tours
  • Family entertainment
A map of the upcoming event. Image: Seafest Peterhead
Some of what to expect on the day. Image: SeaFest Peterhead

Live cooking demonstrations will take place on the seafood village main stage by top chefs from ESS, including David Auchie, Joseph Docherty and Chris Macleod.

Graham Singer, culinary director for Scotland, Energy, Government & Infrastructure at ESS will be the stage’s compere.

A new addition for 2025 includes boat tours.

Visitors can take a trip out on the water with the team at Intermara Marine, joining them at the Ice Factory Pier to experience SeaFest Peterhead from a different perspective travelling around the local area.

The food and drink on offer

Expect lots of locally caught seafood and plenty of other bites from local businesses.

From freshly landed langoustines (from fishing vessel Favonius) on the Seagate pier to street food trucks serving burgers, fish and chips, lobster rolls and more, plus artisan producers, there will be something for everyone.

Festivalgoers Image: Fat Man Skinny

Some street food vendors to expect include The Lobster Shop, Quayside Gourdon, The Big Orange, A&Z Donuts and Little Miss Whippy.

In the market, Pie Aroma, Peterhead Fish Company, Col’s Baking Kits, The Culinary Kiwi, Ord Oak Smokehouse, Reynolds Cocktails and Lost Loch Spirits are just a some of the vendors attending.

Head to the central pagoda or the Blue Light Zone to find picnic seating.

Do I need to bring cash?

All businesses should accept both cash and card, but it is advised to bring both.

Are dogs allowed?

The event is dog-friendly, however only service dogs are allowed on the Victoria Group bus which is running for the park and ride.

Where can I find more information?

Stay up to date with SeaFest Peterhead on Facebook and Instagram, or visit www.seafest.co.uk.

