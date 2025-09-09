Everything you need to know about SeaFest Peterhead 2025 this weekend

The north-east’s largest seafood festival SeaFest Peterhead is returning this weekend, so here’s all you need to know about the event.

Held at Seagate, Peterhead Harbour, the award-winning event offers a packed day of food, fun and family-friendly entertainment.

It was first held in 2023, with this year’s festival set to be bigger than ever as the footprint is doubling in size compared to its inaugural event.

SeaFest Peterhead is free to attend and will take place on Saturday (September 13) from 11am to 4pm.

What is SeaFest Peterhead?

The festival is more than just a celebration of delicious seafood, it also highlights Peterhead’s role as the UK’s largest white fish port.

Festivalgoers can discover how the fishing industry and various supporting businesses work together, and enjoy a day out that the whole family can get involved in.

Organised by a small group of volunteers, SeaFest Peterhead is a not-for-profit, community-led celebration that combines education with entertainment.

It supports a range of local businesses from across the north-east.

Charity and other third-sector organisations will also be in attendance, along with a host of other companies and organisations promoting their offers and services.

How to get there and where to park

On-street parking will be available nearby the Seagate area, and a free park and ride service will be in operation on the day provided by SeaFest Peterhead and Victoria Group.

The first bus for the service will leave the Marina (Lido) at South Road car park at 10.20am.

The route continues its pick-ups and drop offs at the following stops:

Peterhead Prison Museum

Dale’s Park School on Berryden Road

Clerkhill School on Cairntrodlie

Buchanhaven on Hope Street

Broad Street (where the entrance to SeaFest Peterhead is located)

It will run in a continuous loop throughout the day.

The last bus will leave Broad Street at 4.15pm. The route is anticipated to take roughly 20 to 30 minutes.

SeaFest Peterhead and its sponsors have also covered all parking charges on Broad Street, Maiden Street, Threadneedle and Prince Street on the day of the event.

Blue Badge spaces can be found on Broad Street, adjacent to the site entrance.

What’s on?

The town’s harbour will transform into a hub of activity.

Highlights include the:

Blue Light Zone

Seafood village main stage

Producers’ Lane

Fisherman’s Pier

Boat tours

Family entertainment

Live cooking demonstrations will take place on the seafood village main stage by top chefs from ESS, including David Auchie, Joseph Docherty and Chris Macleod.

Graham Singer, culinary director for Scotland, Energy, Government & Infrastructure at ESS will be the stage’s compere.

A new addition for 2025 includes boat tours.

Visitors can take a trip out on the water with the team at Intermara Marine, joining them at the Ice Factory Pier to experience SeaFest Peterhead from a different perspective travelling around the local area.

The food and drink on offer

Expect lots of locally caught seafood and plenty of other bites from local businesses.

From freshly landed langoustines (from fishing vessel Favonius) on the Seagate pier to street food trucks serving burgers, fish and chips, lobster rolls and more, plus artisan producers, there will be something for everyone.

Some street food vendors to expect include The Lobster Shop, Quayside Gourdon, The Big Orange, A&Z Donuts and Little Miss Whippy.

In the market, Pie Aroma, Peterhead Fish Company, Col’s Baking Kits, The Culinary Kiwi, Ord Oak Smokehouse, Reynolds Cocktails and Lost Loch Spirits are just a some of the vendors attending.

Head to the central pagoda or the Blue Light Zone to find picnic seating.

Do I need to bring cash?

All businesses should accept both cash and card, but it is advised to bring both.

Are dogs allowed?

The event is dog-friendly, however only service dogs are allowed on the Victoria Group bus which is running for the park and ride.

Where can I find more information?

Stay up to date with SeaFest Peterhead on Facebook and Instagram, or visit www.seafest.co.uk.