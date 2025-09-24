Ben Hendry: What did I think of look inside Tillydrone’s Wallace Tower?

I have always been interested in Tillydrone, since spending a few years living there while I was a student at Aberdeen University.

I hesitate to admit it, but that was about 20 years ago now.

Anyone familiar with Aberdeen might know the area as a friendly but troubled spot, with high levels of deprivation and crime.

And that was certainly the case back then.

I can remember cars being torched, police knocking down doors with battering rams and much more as bobbies patrolling the beat were rarely stuck for something to do.

When I walk through the area these days, however, I can’t help but notice a difference.

What has changed in Tillydrone?

Nice new flats have gone up over what had been the demolished St Machar Primary School site close to where I stayed on Wingate Place.

They’re a short stroll away from one of Aberdeen’s best beauty spots: Seaton Park.

Despite delays getting the thing built, there’s a modern school erected on what was then an unloved grassy area.

It comes with a Cruyff Court, which has been abuzz with activity as a local gathering point since opening last year.

And just look at the Tillydrone Community Campus on Hayton Road – a £6 million project opened in 2019 with a library, laundry room, training kitchen, creche, food store, cafe, classrooms and space for activities.

Some may see the loss of the Broadsword pub, an intimidating, windowless block as a good thing for the area.

The P&J previously described it as having a “reputation for being one of the city’s roughest pubs”.

It’s been turned into a small Morrisons convenience store, with the Tillydrone Shopping Centre now gone too (this was largely empty by the time I lived there, a grim reminder of the scheme‘s decline).

Meanwhile, the popular Tilly Butcher seems to be drawing people from all over Aberdeen to an area they might otherwise bypass.

Things are far from perfect, but I’d say they’re getting better. I can only hope those living there feel the same.

This trip down memory lane to my younger days brings me to what could be the focal point of this Tillydrone turnaround – a fascinating visitor attraction with an amazing regeneration story of its own to tell…

My look inside Wallace Tower

I was walking through the area on a September Sunday morning when I noticed a huddle of people surrounding Wallace Tower.

For anyone unaware, the historic building is one of the oldest in Aberdeen.

It was meticulously moved brick by brick from the city centre to Tillydrone when Marks and Spencer expanded its flagship store in the 1960s.

There it sat for some time until falling into disuse and decay about 30 years ago.

But now, long-held ambitions to bring it back to life are on the brink of paying off.

The Tillydrone Community Development Trust has been toiling for years to save the landmark from ruin.

And volunteers welcomed curious passersby in for a look around as part of the recent Doors Open Day festival – showing off how the ground floor is just about ready to open as a cafe.

There are further ambitions to turn the upstairs area into a working space.

I got to glimpse it all as the passionate community champions behind the scheme revealed all about the tower’s past, present and future.

Having something of a nosey nature, and being intrigued by the building for many years, I really enjoyed this look around it – and can’t wait to be one of the first in line when the cafe opens.

Chuffed organisers revealed that more than 800 people ventured in for a look during the open weekend.

Let’s hope they are as keen as I am to return and help turn it into the success these campaigners deserve.

Will Wallace Tower help turn around Tillydrone’s reputation?

But beyond that, it made me wonder about the importance of projects like this in turning around people’s perceptions of a place.

And that includes those who live there.

Yes there are still problems in Tilydrone that it will take much more than a few nice buildings or a cool new cafe to fix.

But restoring a sense of pride to the area, making it a more pleasant place to live, is surely a good place to start.

Ben Hendry is the leader of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire team at The Press and Journal.

