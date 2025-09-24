Ben Hendry: What did I think of look inside Tillydrone’s Wallace Tower?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Hendry: What did I think of look inside Tillydrone’s Wallace Tower?

The revamped landmark is poised to open to the public as a cafe.

What did I think of a look around inside Wallace Tower?
What did I think of a look around inside Wallace Tower? Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

I have always been interested in Tillydrone, since spending a few years living there while I was a student at Aberdeen University.

I hesitate to admit it, but that was about 20 years ago now.

Anyone familiar with Aberdeen might know the area as a friendly but troubled spot, with high levels of deprivation and crime.

A police van and officers within the cordon. a block of flats has ben taped-off.
Police at an incident on Pennan Road in Tillydrone. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And that was certainly the case back then.

I can remember cars being torched, police knocking down doors with battering rams and much more as bobbies patrolling the beat were rarely stuck for something to do.

When I walk through the area these days, however, I can’t help but notice a difference.

What has changed in Tillydrone?

Nice new flats have gone up over what had been the demolished St Machar Primary School site close to where I stayed on Wingate Place.

They’re a short stroll away from one of Aberdeen’s best beauty spots: Seaton Park.

The River Don at the edge of Seaton Park, looking towards Tillydrone. Image: Chris Cusack

Despite delays getting the thing built, there’s a modern school erected on what was then an unloved grassy area.

It comes with a Cruyff Court, which has been abuzz with activity as a local gathering point since opening last year.

And just look at the Tillydrone Community Campus on Hayton Road – a £6 million project opened in 2019 with a library, laundry room, training kitchen, creche, food store, cafe, classrooms and space for activities.

Cruyff Court Willie Miller, named after Aberdeen FC’s legendary captain, in Tillydrone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Some may see the loss of the Broadsword pub, an intimidating, windowless block as a good thing for the area.

The P&J previously described it as having a “reputation for being one of the city’s roughest pubs”.

It’s been turned into a small Morrisons convenience store, with the Tillydrone Shopping Centre now gone too (this was largely empty by the time I lived there, a grim reminder of the scheme‘s decline).

Meanwhile, the popular Tilly Butcher seems to be drawing people from all over Aberdeen to an area they might otherwise bypass.

Top meats, pies and sass are at the heart of Lurch Monster’s Tilly Butcher in Tillydrone.

Things are far from perfect, but I’d say they’re getting better. I can only hope those living there feel the same.

This trip down memory lane to my younger days brings me to what could be the focal point of this Tillydrone turnaround – a fascinating visitor attraction with an amazing regeneration story of its own to tell…

My look inside Wallace Tower

I was walking through the area on a September Sunday morning when I noticed a huddle of people surrounding Wallace Tower.

For anyone unaware, the historic building is one of the oldest in Aberdeen.

It was meticulously moved brick by brick from the city centre to Tillydrone when Marks and Spencer expanded its flagship store in the 1960s.

The crowds outside Wallace Tower all eager to get a glimpse inside. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

There it sat for some time until falling into disuse and decay about 30 years ago.

But now, long-held ambitions to bring it back to life are on the brink of paying off.

The Tillydrone Community Development Trust has been toiling for years to save the landmark from ruin.

And volunteers welcomed curious passersby in for a look around as part of the recent Doors Open Day festival – showing off how the ground floor is just about ready to open as a cafe.

I was impressed with how the new extension looks! Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

There are further ambitions to turn the upstairs area into a working space.

I got to glimpse it all as the passionate community champions behind the scheme revealed all about the tower’s past, present and future.

Having something of a nosey nature, and being intrigued by the building for many years, I really enjoyed this look around it – and can’t wait to be one of the first in line when the cafe opens.

One of the volunteers inside Wallace Tower’s upper levels. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
There is still some work to be done… Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 
The stone staircase leads to as yet undeveloped storeys. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

Chuffed organisers revealed that more than 800 people ventured in for a look during the open weekend.

Let’s hope they are as keen as I am to return and help turn it into the success these campaigners deserve.

Will Wallace Tower help turn around Tillydrone’s reputation?

But beyond that, it made me wonder about the importance of projects like this in turning around people’s perceptions of a place.

And that includes those who live there.

A view across Tillydrone from inside Wallace Tower. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Yes there are still problems in Tilydrone that it will take much more than a few nice buildings or a cool new cafe to fix.

But restoring a sense of pride to the area, making it a more pleasant place to live, is surely a good place to start.

Ben Hendry is the leader of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire team at The Press and Journal.

