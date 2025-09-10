Debate: Should council speed up plans for hundreds more 20mph zones across Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Debate: Should council speed up plans for hundreds more 20mph zones across Aberdeen?

Should the council speed up the rollout of 20mph zones across the city, or is it an overspend of public cash on an unenforceable rule? Let us know in our comments section and our reporter will respond between 10-11am on Thursday.

By Isaac Buchan
Get involved in our debate about Aberdeen's 20mph zones. Image: DC Thomson
Get involved in our debate about Aberdeen's 20mph zones. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s 20mph zones officially came into effect at the end of last month – but with a slight caveat…

The signs are not up yet, meaning the new rules aren’t being enforced and leaving everyone a bit confused as to what was actually going on.

On Tuesday, council chiefs revealed that the completion date for setting up these speed warnings had been pushed back to March – at the earliest.

In Aberdeenshire, signs are already in place across Peterhead, Ellon and various other spots, with enforcement to begin in the next two weeks.

Roads bosses say that these measures will save lives – and they have the data to back this claim up.

More than 700 streets across Aberdeen have became 20mph zones. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson 02/09/25

In the past five years, there have been no fatalities on 20mph roads, compared to three in 30mph streets.

The aim is to encourage more people to use cycling and public transport too.

However, some councillors have argued that it may all be for nothing without the rules actually being enforced.

Former SNP council co-leader, and retired police boss, Alex Nicoll warned that already overstretched cops “aren’t giving any priority whatsoever” to those going over the limit in Aberdeen 20mph zones.

So should efforts to enforce this rule be accelerated in the name of saving lives, or are the new measures just a “publicity stunt” that will do little to change behaviour?

What do you think? Leave your comments below and I will respond between 10-11am on Thursday.

Conversation