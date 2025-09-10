Debate: Should council speed up plans for hundreds more 20mph zones across Aberdeen?

Aberdeen’s 20mph zones officially came into effect at the end of last month – but with a slight caveat…

The signs are not up yet, meaning the new rules aren’t being enforced and leaving everyone a bit confused as to what was actually going on.

On Tuesday, council chiefs revealed that the completion date for setting up these speed warnings had been pushed back to March – at the earliest.

In Aberdeenshire, signs are already in place across Peterhead, Ellon and various other spots, with enforcement to begin in the next two weeks.

Roads bosses say that these measures will save lives – and they have the data to back this claim up.

In the past five years, there have been no fatalities on 20mph roads, compared to three in 30mph streets.

The aim is to encourage more people to use cycling and public transport too.

However, some councillors have argued that it may all be for nothing without the rules actually being enforced.

Former SNP council co-leader, and retired police boss, Alex Nicoll warned that already overstretched cops “aren’t giving any priority whatsoever” to those going over the limit in Aberdeen 20mph zones.

So should efforts to enforce this rule be accelerated in the name of saving lives, or are the new measures just a “publicity stunt” that will do little to change behaviour?

What do you think? Leave your comments below and I will respond between 10-11am on Thursday.