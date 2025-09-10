One taken to hospital after blaze breaks out at Peterhead flat

A person has been taken to hospital after a blaze broke out at a home in Peterhead during the early hours of this morning.

The fire prompted a swift and impactful response from emergency services as two appliances were sent to the scene on Wilson Street in Peterhead at 5.15am.

One person was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

But incident has resulted in visible damage to the exterior of the building.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: ““We received a call at 5.33am today to attend an incident in Peterhead.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Local resident, Nikolaj Katalievskij, shared how they called the fire department after witnessing black smoke coming from a second floor window as they were passing during the early hours of the morning.

Nikolaj Katalievskij captured a video showing black smoke coming from the window.

Emergency services managed to get the blaze under control shortly before 6am.

Police has been contacted for further comment.