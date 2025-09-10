Major Aberdeen roundabout to be scrapped in fresh bid to prioritise buses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Major Aberdeen roundabout to be scrapped in fresh bid to prioritise buses

The busy road is used by commuters every day, and is a key route from the north of Aberdeen to the city centre. 

By Lauren Taylor & Alastair Gossip
St Machar roundabout could be completely removed. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
St Machar roundabout could be completely removed. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

A busy Aberdeen roundabout could soon be axed as part of major works to prioritise buses on city roads.

The roundabout connects St Machar Drive, School Road and King Street – linking the north of Aberdeen with the city centre.

The St Machar roundabout. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

But now, the council plan to replace it with a junction – with the aim to improve bus journey times across the city.

This comes after councillors pushed ahead with the £323 million plans to get the “rapid” transit scheme running by 2030.

The tram-like system could mean more designated bus lanes created all over Aberdeen amid efforts to get more people using public transport instead of their cars.

ART has been heavily influenced by the Belfast Glider. Image: Translink.

And the roundabout, near Aberdeen University’s main campus, falls on the route laid out for these special buses.

What are the plans and when might work start?

Road bosses want to completely remove the four-arm roundabout, traffic lights and staggered pedestrian crossings in a massive road overhaul.

In its place, they plan to build a new junction.

The proposal suggests that buses will be given priority there – meaning when a bus approaches the junction the lights will turn green quicker for it to push on.

cyclist
Buses would be given priority at the traffic lights, much like ambulances. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

Now, the local authority has been awarded £50,000 from Transport Scotland to get the wheels in motion.

It is unclear at this stage how much the project will cost, but the funding will cover detailed designs.

Bosses hope works to replace the busy St Machar roundabout could start as early as next year, if not 2027.

What do you think about the new roundabout plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Changes have been on the cards for this Aberdeen roundabout since 2020

Plans to remove St Machar roundabout were first suggested in 2020, along with a string of other road changes.

This was to improve the road and make it safer for cyclists making their way to and from the city centre.

And later in 2021, plans to transform it into a “Dutch-style” bike-first roundabout were lodged, but later scrapped.

The “Dutch-style” roundabout plans were later shelved. Image: Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock

The North East Bus Alliance was also awarded a further £490,000 in the latest funding awards to upgrade traffic lights so that buses are given priority.

Read more:

Conversation