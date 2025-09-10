Major Aberdeen roundabout to be scrapped in fresh bid to prioritise buses

A busy Aberdeen roundabout could soon be axed as part of major works to prioritise buses on city roads.

The roundabout connects St Machar Drive, School Road and King Street – linking the north of Aberdeen with the city centre.

But now, the council plan to replace it with a junction – with the aim to improve bus journey times across the city.

This comes after councillors pushed ahead with the £323 million plans to get the “rapid” transit scheme running by 2030.

The tram-like system could mean more designated bus lanes created all over Aberdeen amid efforts to get more people using public transport instead of their cars.

And the roundabout, near Aberdeen University’s main campus, falls on the route laid out for these special buses.

What are the plans and when might work start?

Road bosses want to completely remove the four-arm roundabout, traffic lights and staggered pedestrian crossings in a massive road overhaul.

In its place, they plan to build a new junction.

The proposal suggests that buses will be given priority there – meaning when a bus approaches the junction the lights will turn green quicker for it to push on.

Now, the local authority has been awarded £50,000 from Transport Scotland to get the wheels in motion.

It is unclear at this stage how much the project will cost, but the funding will cover detailed designs.

Bosses hope works to replace the busy St Machar roundabout could start as early as next year, if not 2027.

Changes have been on the cards for this Aberdeen roundabout since 2020

Plans to remove St Machar roundabout were first suggested in 2020, along with a string of other road changes.

This was to improve the road and make it safer for cyclists making their way to and from the city centre.

And later in 2021, plans to transform it into a “Dutch-style” bike-first roundabout were lodged, but later scrapped.

The North East Bus Alliance was also awarded a further £490,000 in the latest funding awards to upgrade traffic lights so that buses are given priority.

