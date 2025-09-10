Lewis Capaldi arrives in Aberdeen ahead of two gigs at P&J Live

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has arrived in Aberdeen ahead of two gigs at P&J Live.

Capaldi announced his comeback tour earlier this year with north-east fans scrambling for tickets at the venue.

He then announced a second date in Aberdeen due to high demand, with thousands more scooping up tickets.

Capaldi is one of several performers coming to Aberdeen in September including Tom Grennan and Busted vs McFly.

The Bruises singer posted to his Instagram just hours before his September 10 gig, a photo of the P&J Live with the caption “Back at it tonight. Aberdeen night one”.

He last performed in Aberdeen in January 2023 to more than 15,000 fans.

He will be performing on Wednesday and Thursday as part of his tour which covers several dates across the UK and Ireland.

The doors will open at 6pm with the show expected to start at 7pm. An 11pm curfew is in place.

Before Capaldi takes to the stage, support acts Skye Newman and Aaron Rowe will perform.

Following gigs in Aberdeen, he will be heading to the Glasgow’s OVO Hydro for another two sold-out shows.

Despite the shows at P&J Live being sold out, last minute tickets have been made available on Gigs in Scotland.

There are dozens of tickets available to buy, however, they are being sold for upwards of £100.