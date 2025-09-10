Lewis Capaldi arrives in Aberdeen ahead of two gigs at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lewis Capaldi arrives in Aberdeen ahead of two gigs at P&J Live

Last minute tickets have been released on Gigs in Scotland ahead of the first night.

By Ross Hempseed
Lewis Capaldi performing on stage
Lewis Capaldi, pictured at P&J Live in 2023, will hit the stage in Aberdeen tonight. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has arrived in Aberdeen ahead of two gigs at P&J Live.

Capaldi announced his comeback tour earlier this year with north-east fans scrambling for tickets at the venue.

He then announced a second date in Aberdeen due to high demand, with thousands more scooping up tickets.

Capaldi is one of several performers coming to Aberdeen in September including Tom Grennan and Busted vs McFly.

The Bruises singer posted to his Instagram just hours before his September 10 gig, a photo of the P&J Live with the caption “Back at it tonight. Aberdeen night one”.

He last performed in Aberdeen in January 2023 to more than 15,000 fans.

Lewis Capaldi confirmed he was back in Aberdeen ahead of two gigs this week. Image: Instagram.

He will be performing on Wednesday and Thursday as part of his tour which covers several dates across the UK and Ireland.

The doors will open at 6pm with the show expected to start at 7pm. An 11pm curfew is in place.

Before Capaldi takes to the stage, support acts Skye Newman and Aaron Rowe will perform.

Following gigs in Aberdeen, he will be heading to the Glasgow’s OVO Hydro for another two sold-out shows.

Despite the shows at P&J Live being sold out, last minute tickets have been made available on Gigs in Scotland.

There are dozens of tickets available to buy, however, they are being sold for upwards of £100.

