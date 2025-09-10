Aberdeen’s Molly Malones to close for major makeover ahead of autumn reopening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s Molly Malones to close for major makeover ahead of autumn reopening

The venue has revealed its plan for improvements, including new flooring and air conditioning.

By Shanay Taylor
Closure signs outside Molly Malones
Molly Malones will temporarily close after Saturday. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

A well-loved Irish pub in the heart of Aberdeen is getting ready for a makeover.

Molly Malones, on Union Street, will temporarily close on September 14 to undergo a six-figure refurbishment, with plans to reopen in October.

The bar, known for its atmosphere, live music and traditional Irish charm, is part of the Belhaven Pubs Group and has long been a favourite with locals and visitors alike.

Upcoming renovations aim to refresh the venue while retaining its distinctive character.

Molly Malones to undergo six-figure renovation this autumn

Key improvements include new flooring, upgraded furniture, and stylish Irish-themed decor, giving the bar a more modern yet welcoming feel.

The bar area will be reconfigured to create more space and improve service times for customers to enjoy a drink without the wait.

Molly Malones sign
The pub will close for refurbishment on Saturday September 14. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson. 

A wide selection of premium and craft beers, along with wines and soft drinks, will be available on tap.

In a welcome upgrade for guests, air conditioning is also being installed, ensuring a more comfortable experience all year round.

Pub set to reopen in October

When it reopens in October, Molly Malones will continue to be a key destination for live entertainment in the city.

The pub has announced plans for a packed live music schedule, featuring performances from Thursday to Sunday.

As well as every night in December to celebrate the festive season.

In addition to live music, the venue will also offer live TV sports, quality food and drinks, and an all-around enhanced hospitality experience.

The team behind Molly Malones is encouraging regulars and new visitors to stay tuned for updates on the reopening.

