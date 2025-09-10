Aberdeen’s Molly Malones to close for major makeover ahead of autumn reopening

A well-loved Irish pub in the heart of Aberdeen is getting ready for a makeover.

Molly Malones, on Union Street, will temporarily close on September 14 to undergo a six-figure refurbishment, with plans to reopen in October.

The bar, known for its atmosphere, live music and traditional Irish charm, is part of the Belhaven Pubs Group and has long been a favourite with locals and visitors alike.

Upcoming renovations aim to refresh the venue while retaining its distinctive character.

Molly Malones to undergo six-figure renovation this autumn

Key improvements include new flooring, upgraded furniture, and stylish Irish-themed decor, giving the bar a more modern yet welcoming feel.

The bar area will be reconfigured to create more space and improve service times for customers to enjoy a drink without the wait.

A wide selection of premium and craft beers, along with wines and soft drinks, will be available on tap.

In a welcome upgrade for guests, air conditioning is also being installed, ensuring a more comfortable experience all year round.

Pub set to reopen in October

When it reopens in October, Molly Malones will continue to be a key destination for live entertainment in the city.

The pub has announced plans for a packed live music schedule, featuring performances from Thursday to Sunday.

As well as every night in December to celebrate the festive season.

In addition to live music, the venue will also offer live TV sports, quality food and drinks, and an all-around enhanced hospitality experience.

The team behind Molly Malones is encouraging regulars and new visitors to stay tuned for updates on the reopening.