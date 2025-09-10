Aberdeen coffee fans say it ‘feels like coming home’ as Mount finally reopens

Good news for coffee fans in Aberdeen – Mount has finally reopened their doors.

As a loyal regular myself, I was gutted when owners Lauren Livingstone and Jack Sim were forced to shut up shop over the summer.

Just across the road from The P&J’s Marischal Square office, it’s become a go-to destination for me and my pals since it opened in 2022.

But it’s about more than just good coffee – we have been delighted to support an independent business in Aberdeen city centre over the years.

It was out of action for eight weeks over the summer after flooding and drainage problems left it needing some major repairs.

The owners were devastated as the scale of the problem emerged, and the length of time it would remain closed grew…

So I had a slight skip in my step as I headed into the office this morning – as today was the long-awaited reopening.

And it came as no surprise to hear that many others felt exactly the same.

A warm welcome back as Mount in Aberdeen reopens…

Walking through the doors after a long two months at about 9am, it was heart-warming to see the same friendly faces smiling behind the counter.

The cafe was bustling with people, and the team at Mount were busy catching up with their loyal regulars.

Baristas Izzy and Lewis told me it had been nice to hear what everyone had been up to over the last eight weeks, and that so many fans had already been out in force to welcome them back since their 8am opening.

Catching Jack between his many chats with regulars and serving customers, he told me he was “over the moon” to be back open.

The display cabinet was filled to the brim with huge, tempting, pastries from Wild Hearth Bakery like almond croissants and pain au chocolates, as well as a beautiful banana bread and cookies.

The supply was soon wiped out.

And it was so good to see many people dotted around the tables, enjoying being back.

Couple make trip from Banchory especially for Mount reopening

Sophie Ledger and Seb Arijs say Mount is their “go-to” when they’re in Aberdeen.

They live in Banchory and took a jaunt through to the Granite City for the grand reopening.

The couple tell me they were surprised to find the coffee shop closed before.

“We made this trip especially to come here today, because Sophie was insistent on coming for the reopening,” Seb tells me.

“We had originally come a month ago to visit, but there was a sign on the door saying they were closed.”

Sophie adds: “It was so sad!”

But the couple kept their eyes peeled on Mount’s Instagram page, and kept up with their countdown.

“We’re excited to be back for sure,” Sophie says.

That’s when two huge focaccia sandwiches are delivered to their table, and I take that as my cue to leave them to enjoy their long-awaited visit.

Mount fan says it ‘feels like coming home’

Another flurry of people walk through the door, eager to get their orders in.

I get chatting to Rachael Matson, who has also been excitedly waiting for the coffee shop to reopen.

She was working from home today, but made the trip into the city centre especially.

With the sound of the steamer whistling in the background she tells me it feels “like coming home”.

“All the staff are so welcoming and you get to know them as you come and go,” she smiles.

Rachael says she knows a lot of others who feel like Mount is a “second home”.

“They make time to speak to everyone, get to know them, they remember your order,” she explains.

“It’s the little things that remind you it’s someone’s business which they’re putting all their love and energy into.”

‘It’s definitely a contender for the best coffee in Aberdeen’

As tables fill up once more, Michael Grey is waiting for his takeaway coffee.

The junior doctor tells me he had the reopening date pencilled into his diary.

“It’s definitely a contender for the best coffee in Aberdeen I’d say,” he tells me with a big grin.

Like the many others, Michael is happy to be back supporting the local business.

“It was a shame,” he adds.

“I feel especially bad when it’s somebody independently owning their business or out of work for something they can’t control… Everyone’s very happy Mount is back, though.”

Student just discovered Mount as Aberdeen spot reopens

Abbie Scott is a student at Aberdeen University and visited Mount for the first time today along with her friend Beth Little.

Clutching her takeaway sweet treat, Abbie explains that she’s been told so many good things about the coffee shop – but hadn’t been able to visit before because it had been closed.

So upon hearing it was reopening, she decided to take Beth to go see for themselves whether it was worth the hype.

“We were really excited for it to reopen again,” Abbie says.

“I’ve had it recommended to me by a lot of people – it was definitely worth the hype.”

I asked if the student would be back again, and she quickly replied with: “Absolutely.”

