Welcome to TURRFF: Store changes sign after spelling blunder

A new store in Turriff has quickly changed a hilarious spelling blunder that had caught people’s eye as they walked past.

The new shop located on Turriff’s High Street had opened its doors selling everything from drinks to vapes, as advertised on the shopfront.

It refers to itself as a “super store” in the front signage proclaiming itself part of the town of Turriff.

However, once passerby looked closely they realised that the sign in fact said “Turrff Super Store”, missing out to crucial I in Turriff.

The sign was on display on September 9, but by the next day the owners of the store had quickly painted an I, correcting the signage.

Pictures show the correction, however from across the road it does not look visible.

The store is a colourful addition to the High Street located in between Golden Scissors and Maddi’s clothing store.