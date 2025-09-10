Banchory Academy pupils searched after two kitchen knives reported missing from classroom

Pupils were subject to searches after two kitchen knives were reported missing from a classroom at Banchory Academy.

A letter was sent out to parents of school pupils on September 10 following an incident the previous day.

The school rector Judith Wight confirmed that following a Home Economics class, staff discovered two kitchen knives were missing.

The knives, used for food preparation, have not been found despite pupils and their bags being searched.

The letter obtained by The Press and Journal states: “During a routine check following the end of an Home Economics class, staff discovered that two kitchen knives – used for supervised food preparation – were missing from our school equipment.

“Pupils and their bags were searched and nothing was found.

“In addition, we are also actively searching the school premises and staff have been briefed with additional supervision put in place.

“We are currently working with the appropriate authorities to ensure that we follow procedures correctly.

“I appreciate that this will be worrying for the school community, and I would like to assure you that we have taken this incident seriously and are putting the safety and wellbeing of everyone as our main priority.”

Ms Wight said parents would be updated as soon as more information was available.

Banchory Academy remains open to pupils and staff.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.