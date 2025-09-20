Readers’ gallery: Stunning views and everyday moments from across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers’ gallery: Stunning views and everyday moments from across Scotland

A unique opportunity to showcase your amazing work.

Feather clouds taken from Cairnbulg looking towards Fraserburgh. Image: Graham Taylor
By Katherine Ferries

Calling all photographers: Share your pictures in our weekly Readers’ Gallery!

In this week’s edition, we feature a dolphin leaping on the Moray Firth, feather clouds drifting over Fraserburgh, and Crathes Castle glowing in the autumn sun. A pine marten cools off in Beauly, and five-year-old Freddie Waterston captures moments with his vintage-style camera.

If you would like to contribute, send your pictures to pictures@ajl.co.uk. Be sure to include the subject and location where the photo was taken

This week’s submissions:

A tractor hauls a trailer of potatoes across a field.
Tattie-lifting at Foulzie, King Edward. Image: William Elliott from MacDuff
A scene across the dunes to a choppy sea under a blue sky with wispy white clouds.
Choppy sea from Claddach on Islay. Image: Cllr Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands ward
Vintage cars along a tree-lined street.
Five-year-old Freddie Waterston has his own vintage-style point-and-shoot camera and loves snapping photos when out and about. Image: Freddie Waterston, sent in by mum Kirstie Waterston
A picnic table overlooking sea and mountains in the sunshine.
View from Armadale, Isle of Skye, towards Mallaig. Image: Peter Macinnes
A dolphin leaps out of the water.
Moray Firth dolphin leaping out beside the Mischief Dolphin Boat RIB. Image: Hazel Thomson
Close-up of a bright pink flower.
Beautiful flowers in a council garden, Aberdeen. Image: Joe Durno
A viaduct over a stretch of water with a path alongside.
The three bridges at Cullen burn. Image: George Flett
Two boats moored in a harbour with sea and landscape in the background.
Boats moored in the natural sheltered harbour of Old Dornie on the Coigach peninsula, between Ullapool and Lochinver. Image: Andrea M. Borsden of Inverness
A close-up of white and pink orchids.
Liz Danby grows beautiful orchids in Avoch. Image: Liz Danby
A park with brightly coloured flowers on either side of a path.
Azaleas and rhododendrons at Hazlehead Park. Image: Margaret Stone
A smiling scarecrow in an allotment.
“Cheers, ma dear,” said the guy in the allotment as I passed by… Image: Patricia Davidson from Aberdeen
Cows in a field under a blue sky.
Beasts after sunrise near Battlehill, Huntly. Image: Richard Brown
The silhouette of a large Ferris wheel against a blue sky.
Ferris wheel at Codona’s in Aberdeen. Image: Alison MacAulay
Sheep lie in the ground on a sunny day.
Too hot for the sheep. Image: Ron Smith from Keith
The castle in the glorious sun with red ivy creeping up the side.
Crathes Castle is looking its best in the autumn sunshine. Image: Dennis Forbes Grattan
A field with bales of hay.
Harvest time. Image: Alastair Gammack, Aberdeen
A black, orange and red butterfly sits on a pink flower.
Butterfly on a buddleia. Image: Edwin Bandeen
Swirling clouds in a sky of orange and yellow above the sea.
Feather clouds taken from Cairnbulg looking towards Fraserburgh. Image: Graham Taylor
Cows look out of a field.
Cows in Rothiemay. Image: June Wilson
A chick stands on glass peering down.
Jean Craig took this photo of a seagull chick that she has named Fluffy. It was taken through her skylight window in Tain. Image: Jean Craig
A pine marten with its paws in a bird bath.
A pine marten cooling off in Myles’s bird bath in Beauly. Image: Myles MacLennan

We’re inviting you to submit your best images for our weekly Through Your Lens gallery. Whether it’s a dramatic landscape, a candid moment, or simply a snapshot of everyday beauty, we want to see the world through your eyes.

Landscape photos taken anywhere in the north-east of Scotland or the Highlands and Islands will continue to be featured in our weekly newspapers. Other styles and subjects are welcome in our online readers’ gallery, published each week.

Please include your name and a short description with your photo, making sure to note the subject and location it was taken.

Send your best shots to pictures@ajl.co.uk

Conversation