Flights diverted and cancelled as Aberdeen Airport runway undergoes urgent repair

Several late night flights have been diverted or cancelled due as urgent repairs are carried out Aberdeen Airport’s runway.

The issue began on Wednesday September 10, and is understood to be a issue with the main runway.

Flights had been departing the airport up until 8pm.

This has prevented several late night flights arriving in Aberdeen to be cancelled or diverted to other airports such as Edinburgh.

Loganair have been forced to cancel the 8.45pm flight from Sumburgh and the 9.10pm flight from Manchester.

Eastern Airways has also cancelled its flight 7.15pm flight from Teesside.

Other airlines have been forced to divert flights including EasyJet’s 8.55pm flight from London Gatwick.

Loganair’s Aberdeen-bound flight from Birmingham has also diverted to Edinburgh.

Evening flights heading out of Aberdeen have also been hit with delays.

The 7.15pm flight and the 8.20pm bound for London Heathrow have still to take off.

Passengers due to fly back to Aberdeen from London have been told that their flight has been diverted due to issues with the runway.

A spokesperson from AGS Airports who operate Aberdeen Airport confirmed they carried out a runway inspection in which a “minor repair” was carried out lasting around an hour.

They also confirmed that the diverted flights will be coming back to land at Aberdeen.