Exclusive: Home Office ‘won’t rule out’ using Aberdeen student halls for asylum seekers

The Home Office has refused to rule out using student accommodation in Aberdeen to house asylum seekers, despite warnings it could be against planning laws.

It comes amid mounting speculation that the Farmers Hall complex in Rosemount and accommodation on Don Street in Old Aberdeen have been lined up for people awaiting asylum decisions.

Council chiefs bunkered at Marischal College are still drawing up their response to these proposals.

Residents living around the cobbled streets of Old Aberdeen were shocked to learn of the Home Office scheme we uncovered last month.

Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott is being urged to fight the scheme on planning grounds, as construction of the buildings was permitted on the basis they’d only be used for student accommodation.

It’s understood Aberdeen planning top brass are still devising their response to the Home Office’s latest ploy to make good on a promise to end the use of asylum hotels by summer 2029.

Protests across the country, including regularly in the north-east, continue outside of asylum hotels meanwhile.

Aberdeen asylum hall plans: ‘The rule of law is important’… even for the Home Office

Now, council co-leader Christian Allard has sent a shot across the bow in the back and forth with the UK Government – despite going to great lengths to make clear that Aberdeen “absolutely welcomes” asylum seekers.

The SNP group leader issued an “important and united” statement to that effect on Wednesday, co-signed by his Liberal Democrat council co-leader Ian Yuill, and the leader of the largest opposition group, M Tauqeer Malik of Labour.

But Torry and Ferryhill councillor Mr Allard was clear that the Home Office shouldn’t be allowed to do whatever they like to get to grips with the asylum crisis.

“I would suggest the Home Office should follow the same rules and process that a private citizen or organisation would have to go through,” he said.

“There are rules, regulations and planning laws and that’s for the council as planning authority and our officers to look after them.”

Claims Aberdeen City Council’s suffering for ‘lack of proper policy’ on asylum seekers

The former MSP and MEP warned: “But people will not very lightly take the Home Office not following, infringing, rules and regulations as anyone else would have to.

“To tell you the truth, I think the way the Home Office is dealing with asylum seekers is absolutely all wrong and that’s come from successive UK Governments without proper policies on immigration.

“Unfortunately, as local authorities and us as people of Aberdeen, we are feeling the Home Office is doing things they shouldn’t.”

On Wednesday evening, the SNP accused the Scottish Conservatives of leading a “disgusting” and “dehumanising” Holyrood debate linking asylum seekers and straining councils.

Old Aberdeen residents hit out at ‘secrecy’ over Home Office asylum hall plans

It follows the intervention of outgoing Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart, who last month urged the city council to “enforce planning laws and regulation” regarding the Don Street plans.

“The Home Office is not above our planning laws,” he told the chief executive in a latter seen by The Press and Journal.

Residents complain they’re being “kept in the dark” on the Old Aberdeen plans, fearing that already stretched local services won’t cope.

But the Home Office has now refused to rule out the rumoured plans for Don Street and Farmers Hall Lodge.

Without confirming anything, the UK Government department did not reject the claims we put to them around the two Aberdeen sites.

A spokesperson said: “We have committed to close all asylum hotels and to achieve this, we will look at a range of cheaper, more appropriate sites like disused accommodation, industrial and ex-military sites so that we can reduce the impact on communities.

“We are working closely with local authorities, property partners and across-government so that we can accelerate delivery and more detail will be set out in due course.”

Flag threats: ‘We shouldn’t tolerate threats or intimidation of council staff’

The Home Office was also asked for a message for council staff in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, who have reported abuse as they go about taking down the flutter of Saltires hung on lampposts by the so-called “patriotism movement”.

Local authority chiefs had to abandon efforts to protect their staff last week.

On that, Mr Allard told us: “The unauthorised hanging of flags on lampposts is an offence under the Roads (Scotland) Act 1984 – so I’m delighted to see Aberdeen City Council is going to deal with it.

“It’s being dealt with the same way as anything else would be, even if it were a ‘happy birthday’ banner.

“Any threat or intimidation to our staff or anyone else – asylum seekers included – shouldn’t be tolerated.

“I have to thank Police Scotland for being very strong on that as well.

“This is not who we are as Aberdeen – we are welcoming people, and our staff shouldn’t be getting any abuse because of it.”

