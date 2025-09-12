New bike path could be formed through golf course at Aberdeen Beach

A new cycle path could be created between School Road and Aberdeen Beach amid efforts to get more people down to the seafront.

Sport Aberdeen has submitted plans to create the smooth path over what is currently a rougher trail leading from the spot near the Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Papers say that resurfacing of the existing cycle path would be carried out in order to make it more accessible.

The path snakes across a stretch of land which forms the King’s Links golf course, before reaching an underpass leading to the Esplanade.

Why have Aberdeen Beach cycle plans been lodged?

The new path would begin right next to the Aberdeen Cycle Hub @ Seaton building, which is run by Sport Aberdeen.

Watch as we demonstrate the current track:

But that’s not the only cycle-friendly initiative taking place at the beach.

The Velohub at Transition Extreme rents out bicycles for cyclists to explore the area.

What do you think about the cycle route plans? Let us know in our comments section below

And last month, councillors approved plans for new pedestrian and cycle paths to be created over the stretch of Beach Boulevard leading to the shore.

This is part of the major beach masterplan project aimed at reinventing the Aberdeen seafront.

You can see the new Aberdeen Beach cycle plans here.

Read more: