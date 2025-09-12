New bike path could be formed through golf course at Aberdeen Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New bike path could be formed through golf course at Aberdeen Beach

Sport Aberdeen has submitted plans to create a new cycle path.

By Sophie Farquharson
Aberdeen beach cycle plans have been formed.
Aberdeen beach cycle path plans have been formed. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

A new cycle path could be created between School Road and Aberdeen Beach amid efforts to get more people down to the seafront.

Sport Aberdeen has submitted plans to create the smooth path over what is currently a rougher trail leading from the spot near the Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Papers say that resurfacing of the existing cycle path would be carried out in order to make it more accessible.

The path snakes across a stretch of land which forms the King’s Links golf course, before reaching an underpass leading to the Esplanade.

The start of the current path. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 
There are signs up advising those using the path about the golfers on each side of it. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 
Golfers having a game. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 
A glance towards Seaton from the path. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Why have Aberdeen Beach cycle plans been lodged?

The new path would begin right next to the Aberdeen Cycle Hub @ Seaton building, which is run by Sport Aberdeen.

Watch as we demonstrate the current track:

But that’s not the only cycle-friendly initiative taking place at the beach.

The Velohub at Transition Extreme rents out bicycles for cyclists to explore the area.

The path ultimately takes people to Aberdeen Beach. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

What do you think about the cycle route plans? Let us know in our comments section below

And last month, councillors approved plans for new pedestrian and cycle paths to be created over the stretch of Beach Boulevard leading to the shore.

This is part of the major beach masterplan project aimed at reinventing the Aberdeen seafront.

You can see the new Aberdeen Beach cycle plans here.

