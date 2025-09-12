Security guards patrol empty Aberdeen student halls as asylum seeker housing speculation ramps up

Security guards are patrolling an empty student halls in Aberdeen as speculation that it may become housing for asylum seekers ramps up.

The former Unite accommodation on Farmers Hall in Rosemount has been vacant since the end of the academic year.

However, there is now activity in the area with security guards from Portal Security spotted on patrol.

It comes after speculation that the Don Street student halls in Old Aberdeen are also to become asylum housing as part of the same scheme.

Signage advertising both premises as student flats has recently been removed.

According to security guards at the doors of Farmers Hall, the building is to remain as student accommodation.

But when The Press and Journal asked the Home Office about asylum housing in Aberdeen, they refused to rule out the move.

A spokesperson said: “We have committed to close all asylum hotels and to achieve this, we will look at a range of cheaper, more appropriate sites like disused accommodation, industrial and ex-military sites so that we can reduce the impact on communities.

“We are working closely with local authorities, property partners and across-government so that we can accelerate delivery and more detail will be set out in due course.”

Security at Aberdeen student halls

Farmers Hall Lodge can accommodate nearly 150 students but it looked deserted during a visit on September 11.

There was a flurry of activity as three vehicles entered the enclosed car park, with officials carrying a pile of papers heading inside.

Despite no students being at the halls, there were mattresses, duvets in plastic bags and boxes labelled “toiletry pack” and “dining pack”.

There were also packs on beds at the Don Street accommodation. However, there are no security guards present at the building in Old Aberdeen.

Rules and regulations to follow

The scheme to house those awaiting asylum decisions in towns and cities across the UK is being spearheaded by the Home Office.

Torry and Ferryhill councillor Christian Allard warned that the Home Office may be overstepping rules on how these complexes are used.

Planning laws dictate that the buildings earmarked for asylum housing are only intended to be student accommodation.

He said: “I would suggest the Home Office should follow the same rules and process that a private citizen or organisation would have to go through.

“There are rules, regulations and planning laws and that’s for the council as planning authority and our officers to look after them.”

He went on to say that the Home Office is tackling the issue “absolutely all wrong”.