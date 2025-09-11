Police launch investigation into theft at Banchory Academy

Police have confirmed they are investigating a theft at Banchory Academy after kitchen knives went missing.

The incident occurred on Tuesday September 9 when staff found two knives to be missing from a Home Economics classroom.

This prompted a schoolwide search with pupils and bags looked at but nothing was found.

In a letter to parents, school rector Judith Wight confirmed that during a routine check of the classroom equipment, two knives were unaccounted for.

She said: “Pupils and their bags were searched and nothing was found.

“In addition, we are also actively searching the school premises and staff have bene briefed with additional supervision put in place.”

The school is also working with the relevant authorities on the matter and taking it “very seriously”.

Now, police have confirmed they have launched an investigation into alleged theft.

A spokesperson said: “On Wednesday September 10, we received a report of a theft from a school in Banchory.

“Inquiries are continuing and we are working with partner agencies in relation to this report.”