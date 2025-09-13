Inverurie business leader lifts lid on Taste of Garioch cancellation – and vows he’ll be ready for anything next time

Everything had been in place for foodie extravaganza Taste of Garioch when increasingly foreboding wind warnings swept in.

While local producers were cooking up huge batches of treats for a hungry public, it was getting more than a bit blustery in Inverurie town centre – and organisers began tense talks about whether they should go ahead.

With just hours to go until the stalls were put up, they broke the “devastating” news.

Now, Inverurie Bid (business improvement district) boss Derek Ritchie has lifted the lid on how it felt to watch months of preparation blown off course in an instant.

But he told us about his plans for next year’s Taste of Garioch – and how he will make the 2026 instalment weather-proof…

What was behind Taste of Garioch cancellation?

The popular event was due to be held on Sunday, August 31, offering the best of north-east cuisine.

Posters had been put up for weeks in advance, with the buzzing town anticipating a major footfall boost.

Derek recalls how he reluctantly pulled the plug.

He explained: “Taste of Garioch was building up to be a huge event, we were really excited about the whole thing.

“We were due to have 50-plus gazebos, with food vans on top of that, on the day.

“Basically, if we had gone ahead in that kind of weather conditions, the insurance company wouldn’t have covered us if there were any accidents or injury.

“They would have said we had a forecast telling us it was giving us those types of winds.”

What about next year’s Taste of Garioch?

Derek is now even more intent on making it better than ever next year.

“We were absolutely devasted to have cancelled the event but it makes us more determined to go ahead again next year, and make it as good an event, if not better,” he explains.

“All the vendors that were due to be involved this year were very positive.

“We didn’t have any complaints from any of them directly or on social media about cancelling the event. They understood our decision.

“Some of them were given venues in the town centre to sell their stuff and some went to other places to sell their stuff.”

He continued: “I think at the end of the day it worked out quite well for most of them, and at least half of them have signed up for the event next year.

“That has given us a big boost for next year’s Taste of Garioch, so onwards and upwards!”

Has a date been set for next year?

So when will we see Taste of Garioch again?

Whilst the foodie festival won’t be returning this year, the 2026 iteration has been announced for Sunday, August 30.

And this time, Derek is prepared for whatever the weather tries to throw at him.

“We are looking at a back-up plan for next year,” the retail expert revealed.

“If we did face severe weather conditions, we’ll have a back-up plan to put the stalls indoors.

“It’s going to be a range of venues around the whole of Inverurie because you can’t put 70 food vendors and 6,000 visitors into one or two venues.

“It’ll be very, very difficult to do but we have to have a plan in place!”

