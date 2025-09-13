Inverurie business leader lifts lid on Taste of Garioch cancellation – and vows he’ll be ready for anything next time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie business leader lifts lid on Taste of Garioch cancellation – and vows he’ll be ready for anything next time

Inverurie Bid boss Derek Ritchie spoke to The P&J about this year's "absolutely devastating" cancellation.

Inverurie Bid boss Derek Ritchie explained why he had to reluctantly pull the plug on this year's Taste of Garioch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Isaac Buchan

Everything had been in place for foodie extravaganza Taste of Garioch when increasingly foreboding wind warnings swept in.

While local producers were cooking up huge batches of treats for a hungry public, it was getting more than a bit blustery in Inverurie town centre – and organisers began tense talks about whether they should go ahead.

With just hours to go until the stalls were put up, they broke the “devastating” news.

Now, Inverurie Bid (business improvement district) boss Derek Ritchie has lifted the lid on how it felt to watch months of preparation blown off course in an instant.

But he told us about his plans for next year’s Taste of Garioch – and how he will make the 2026 instalment weather-proof…

What was behind Taste of Garioch cancellation?

The popular event was due to be held on Sunday, August 31, offering the best of north-east cuisine.

Posters had been put up for weeks in advance, with the buzzing town anticipating a major footfall boost.

Taste of Garioch is one of Inverurie’s busiest days of the year. Image: Market Ethically.

Derek recalls how he reluctantly pulled the plug.

He explained: “Taste of Garioch was building up to be a huge event, we were really excited about the whole thing.

“We were due to have 50-plus gazebos, with food vans on top of that, on the day.

“Basically, if we had gone ahead in that kind of weather conditions, the insurance company wouldn’t have covered us if there were any accidents or injury.

“They would have said we had a forecast telling us it was giving us those types of winds.”

The post announcing the event was being axed. Image: Facebook

What about next year’s Taste of Garioch?

Derek is now even more intent on making it better than ever next year.

“We were absolutely devasted to have cancelled the event but it makes us more determined to go ahead again next year, and make it as good an event, if not better,” he explains.

“All the vendors that were due to be involved this year were very positive.

“We didn’t have any complaints from any of them directly or on social media about cancelling the event. They understood our decision.

“Some of them were given venues in the town centre to sell their stuff and some went to other places to sell their stuff.”

A long queue outside of the Cookie Cult shop.
He continued: “I think at the end of the day it worked out quite well for most of them, and at least half of them have signed up for the event next year.

“That has given us a big boost for next year’s Taste of Garioch, so onwards and upwards!”

Has a date been set for next year?

So when will we see Taste of Garioch again?

Whilst the foodie festival won’t be returning this year, the 2026 iteration has been announced for Sunday, August 30.

People enjoying Taste of Garioch.
And this time, Derek is prepared for whatever the weather tries to throw at him.

“We are looking at a back-up plan for next year,” the retail expert revealed.

“If we did face severe weather conditions, we’ll have a back-up plan to put the stalls indoors.

“It’s going to be a range of venues around the whole of Inverurie because you can’t put 70 food vendors and 6,000 visitors into one or two venues.

“It’ll be very, very difficult to do but we have to have a plan in place!”

