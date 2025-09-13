Gallery: Aberdeen harbour warehouse comes to life with street food spectacular

The much-anticipated transformation of an Aberdeen Harbour warehouse was revealed last night as people flocked to the pop-up events space for a street food spectacular.

Over a four-week period, from September 12, Harbourworks is hosting a variety of weekend events inside the 16,000 sq ft Shore Porters building.

The opening weekend started on Friday evening with the Street Food Supper Club, which also runs on Saturday, September 13.

Smoke and Soul, Shipyard Street Food and the Duck Truck were in attendance, with beer from Fierce available.

After the first street food takeover, there will be DJ events, barn dances and an Oktoberfest beer bash.

Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick headed down to the York Street warehouse to capture moments from Harbourworks’ opening night.

Harbourworks gallery captures all the excitement of launch

Are you going to any of the Harbourworks events? Let us know which ones you are looking forward to in our comments section below

Who else is in our Harbourworks gallery?

You can find out more about the upcoming events and grab tickets over on the Harbourworks website.

Read more: