Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Aberdeen harbour warehouse comes to life with street food spectacular

The Shore Porters warehouse was buzzing last night as Harbourworks kicked off a month of weekend events for the city.

Our Harbourworks gallery shows lots of people enjoying the trendy surroundings.
Our Harbourworks gallery shows lots of people enjoying the trendy surroundings. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson & kennyelrick

The much-anticipated transformation of an Aberdeen Harbour warehouse was revealed last night as people flocked to the pop-up events space for a street food spectacular.

Over a four-week period, from September 12, Harbourworks is hosting a variety of weekend events inside the 16,000 sq ft Shore Porters building.

The opening weekend started on Friday evening with the Street Food Supper Club, which also runs on Saturday, September 13.

Smoke and Soul, Shipyard Street Food and the Duck Truck were in attendance, with beer from Fierce available.

After the first street food takeover, there will be DJ events, barn dances and an Oktoberfest beer bash.

Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick headed down to the York Street warehouse to capture moments from Harbourworks’ opening night.

Harbourworks gallery captures all the excitement of launch

The colourful makeover outside the building. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
This shows how the building has been revamped at the entrance too. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Shipyard Street Food getting ready to serve up tacos and nachos. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Staff from the Duck Truck. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Black and Demi Donald. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Some of the first to arrive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Picture of (L-R) Ellie Masson, Emma McTavish, Megan Henry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The glitterball is a new addition to the harbour storage warehouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Queues quickly formed at the food trucks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Shipyard Street Food serving up tacos. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Duck and chips is a unique combo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
People flocked to see the intriguing venue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
This group were having a good time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The DJ got the party started. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Smoke and Soul truck. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
They look about ready for another pint! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
These pals caught up over a drink. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Plenty of folk were happy to pose for the camera. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
One of the bar workers pulling a pint. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

 

Beer and tortilla chips – a perfect combination! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lots of locals were keen to go down and support the new venture. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
This shows how the whole space looked. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Street food, pints and a DJ playing music in the background. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cheers! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Enjoying a drink at the warehouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Are you going to any of the Harbourworks events? Let us know which ones you are looking forward to in our comments section below

Who else is in our Harbourworks gallery?

This group decided to kick off the weekend in style. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Folk of all ages went along to the event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
People catching up next to one of the food vans. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The place was packed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Press and Journal politics editor Denny Andonova popped down for a look and ended up in our Harbourworks gallery. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

You can find out more about the upcoming events and grab tickets over on the Harbourworks website.

Conversation