‘I goat you babe’: Wynford Farm ranger’s kid-friendly wedding

While some couples don’t invite youngsters to their weddings, for Wynford Farm ranger Emily Simpson, there was no question at all… one kid absolutely had to be there.

Meet six-week-old pygmy goat Maggie!

“I’m not ashamed to say, she absolutely stole the show,” laughs 25-year-old animal fanatic Emily.

Canine couture for the GOAT of all wedding guests

And no wonder.

While Emily stunned in her beautiful bridal gown, and groom Glen donned full kilt regalia for their Ardoe House nuptials, the itsy bitsy bearded bridesmaid also had her own white frock.

“It was just a dog dress, actually. I’m not sure you get fancy outfits for little goats,” former SRUC student Emily added.

The new Mrs Simpson – formerly Emily Amps – met her beau, Glen, four years ago.

The former Fraserburgh Academy student said their families have always known one another, but when she returned from teaching horse riding at Camp America, they got together.

‘I thought about having an alpaca there… but Maggie was perfect’

The Peterhead Power Station plant operator proposed in February 2024 and wasn’t surprised at all that his ranger fiancée wanted an animal at their big day.

“She would have had all the farm animals there if she could! An alpaca was discussed at one point!”

“When I really thought about it, I knew Maggie was the one to bring,” explained Emily, who has worked as a ranger at the family-friendly Kingswells farm park for four years.

“I thought about having my dog there, but thought he’d miss me and want to be with me the whole day. Maggie was used to being around people. She was perfect!”

Four-legged friend stole the limelight from the happy couple

Even their wedding photographer, Nicola Stewart, thought so too.

“I have to say, when Emily told me the day before the wedding we’d have a goat there, I thought ‘oh my God this is going to be wild.’

“But Maggie was absolute perfection.

“I was just in awe of Emily. When family members were urging her to watch her dress, and not pick Maggie up, she just didn’t care… she wanted Maggie front and centre and that’s what she got.

“Now Maggie is blowing up my social media too! People love that little goat!”

Animal-free honeymoon for ranger Emily and her groom Glen

Emily is now back to work, looking after animals, following her wedding last week on September 6, and enjoying tasks like bottle-feeding baby Maggie.

“I’ve always been animal-obsessed since I was little. My granda has a farm and I still help out with lambing.

“We’ll be going on honeymoon in October.”

But will the Strichen couple be relaxing on safari, or swimming with sharks somewhere exotic?

“Absolutely not,” laughed Glen, 25. “I’m not going on honeymoon to be chased by some animal in a jungle. We’re having a beach break in Barbados!”

“We’ll save safari for another time,” newlywed Emily said.