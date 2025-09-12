‘I goat you babe’: Wynford Farm ranger’s kid-friendly wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I goat you babe’: Wynford Farm ranger’s kid-friendly wedding

Emily Simpson from Strichen chose an itsy bitsy bearded bridesmaid to help make her big day extra special.

Tiny Maggie the pygmy goat with blushing bride, Emily Simpson, animal ranger at Wynford Farm. Image supplied by Nicola Stewart Photography.
By Lindsay Bruce

While some couples don’t invite youngsters to their weddings, for Wynford Farm ranger Emily Simpson, there was no question at all… one kid absolutely had to be there.

Meet six-week-old pygmy goat Maggie!

Little Maggie from Wynford Farm, who stole the hearts of the Simpsons’ wedding guests. Image by Nicola Stewart Photography.

“I’m not ashamed to say, she absolutely stole the show,” laughs 25-year-old animal fanatic Emily.

Canine couture for the GOAT of all wedding guests

And no wonder.

While Emily stunned in her beautiful bridal gown, and groom Glen donned full kilt regalia for their Ardoe House nuptials,  the itsy bitsy bearded bridesmaid also had her own white frock.

“It was just a dog dress, actually. I’m not sure you get fancy outfits for little goats,” former SRUC student Emily added.

Glen Simpson and his bride Emily, walking little Maggie at Ardoe House. Image by Nicola Stewart Photography.

The new Mrs Simpson – formerly Emily Amps – met her beau, Glen, four years ago.

The former Fraserburgh Academy student said their families have always known one another, but when she returned from teaching horse riding at Camp America, they got together.

‘I thought about having an alpaca there… but Maggie was perfect’

The Peterhead Power Station plant operator proposed in February 2024 and wasn’t surprised at all that his ranger fiancée wanted an animal at their big day.

“She would have had all the farm animals there if she could! An alpaca was discussed at one point!”

Strichen couple Glen and Emily Simpson with the goat at their wedding
Sharing their big day with a six-week-old goat, Strichen couple Glen and Emily Simpson. Image by Nicola Stewart Photography.

“When I really thought about it, I knew Maggie was the one to bring,” explained Emily, who has worked as a ranger at the family-friendly Kingswells farm park for four years.

“I thought about having my dog there, but thought he’d miss me and want to be with me the whole day. Maggie was used to being around people. She was perfect!”

Four-legged friend stole the limelight from the happy couple

Even their wedding photographer, Nicola Stewart, thought so too.

“I have to say, when Emily told me the day before the wedding we’d have a goat there, I thought ‘oh my God this is going to be wild.’

“But Maggie was absolute perfection.

Emily Simpson from Strichen had a baby goat at her wedding
Dressed to impress: Pygmy goat Maggie and bride Emily Simpson. Image by Nicola Stewart Photography.

“I was just in awe of Emily. When family members were urging her to watch her dress, and not pick Maggie up, she just didn’t care… she wanted Maggie front and centre and that’s what she got.

“Now Maggie is blowing up my social media too! People love that little goat!”

Animal-free honeymoon for ranger Emily and her groom Glen

Emily is now back to work, looking after animals, following her wedding last week on September 6, and enjoying tasks like bottle-feeding baby Maggie.

“I’ve always been animal-obsessed since I was little. My granda has a farm and I still help out with lambing.

“We’ll be going on honeymoon in October.”

Strichen ranger Emily Simpson had a goat at her wedding
Happy in her work, Wynford Farm park ranger, Emily Simpson.

But will the Strichen couple be relaxing on safari, or swimming with sharks somewhere exotic?

“Absolutely not,” laughed Glen, 25. “I’m not going on honeymoon to be chased by some animal in a jungle. We’re having a beach break in Barbados!”

“We’ll save safari for another time,” newlywed Emily said.

