Woman in ‘critical’ condition following three-vehicle crash on South Anderson Drive

A 67-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital following a three-vehicle crash on South Anderson Drive in Aberdeen.

The crash occurred at around 1pm on Thursday September 11 and involved three vehicles – a Vauxhall Astra, Volkswagen T-Roc and Audi A3.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance, were dispatched to the scene near the road’s junction with Newlands Crescent.

The 67-year-old female driver of the Volkswagen T-Roc was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Her condition is described as “critical”.

No-one else required medical treatment.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses of the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our inquiries are continuing and I would urge any witnesses to the crash, or anyone in the area at the time with information or dashcam footage which could be relevant to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through 101 quoting incident number 1507 of September 11.